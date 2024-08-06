Singer of popular 90s rock band arrested after standoff in California

Wes Scantlin, the frontman for popular 90s rock band Puddle of Mudd, was arrested following a tense standoff with cops in southern California.

The 52-year-old musician, who was taken into custody Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation, allegedly barricaded himself inside his vehicle in Burbank, California, during a traffic stop, arrest records show.

Scantlin only exited his vehicle following the hours-long incident during which SWAT officers called to the scene were forced to break a car window to deploy non-lethal pepper balls, according to police, TMZ reported.

The "Blurry" singer was cited for resisting arrest and released pending his court date Aug. 20, according to the outlet.

Scantlin and his multi-platinum-selling rock band first formed in 1991, but rose to fame a decade later after Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst signed them to his label, Flawless Records.

The post-grunge rockers released their seventh studio album Ubiquitous in 2023.

Scantlin was previously arrested on a DUI charge in 2015, and vandalism a year later, KTLA-TV reported.