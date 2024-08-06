U.S.

U.S.

Singer of popular 90s rock band arrested after standoff in California

Scantlin and his multi-platinum-selling rock band first formed in 1991, but rose to fame a decade later

By Tristan Balagtas
Singer of popular 90s rock band arrested after standoff in California
Wes Scantlin, the frontman for popular 90s rock band Puddle of Mudd, was arrested following a tense standoff with cops in southern California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wes Scantlin, the frontman for popular 90s rock band Puddle of Mudd, was arrested following a tense standoff with cops in southern California.

The 52-year-old musician, who was taken into custody Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation, allegedly barricaded himself inside his vehicle in Burbank, California, during a traffic stop, arrest records show.

Scantlin only exited his vehicle following the hours-long incident during which SWAT officers called to the scene were forced to break a car window to deploy non-lethal pepper balls, according to police, TMZ reported.

The "Blurry" singer was cited for resisting arrest and released pending his court date Aug. 20, according to the outlet.

Scantlin and his multi-platinum-selling rock band first formed in 1991, but rose to fame a decade later after Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst signed them to his label, Flawless Records.

The post-grunge rockers released their seventh studio album Ubiquitous in 2023.

Scantlin was previously arrested on a DUI charge in 2015, and vandalism a year later, KTLA-TV reported.

Read more
Tags
Music, Arrested, Musician, Singer, Warrant, Standoff, Entertainment, Traffic stop, California, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics