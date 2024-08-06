Search for autistic Idaho boy who strayed from birthday party ends in heartbreak

A non-verbal 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his birthday party wearing Batman pajamas has been found dead.

Matthew Glynn, a child with autism, was found deceased in a canal Tuesday afternoon, according to police in Boise, Idaho.

Matthew's body was found in the waterway less than 24 hours after his mother called 911 to report him missing.

Authorities said at this point there appears to be no evidence of foul play.

"We are heartbroken over this development today. The water was initially our biggest concern and a large focus of our efforts. We want to thank our many partners for their response as well as the public for their willingness to help another member of our community in a time of need," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a statement.

Matthew was celebrating his fifth birthday during a party with family and friends when he disappeared, Winegar said during a press conference earlier in the day.