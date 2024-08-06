Ohio highway shut down over ‘suspicious items’

A stretch of Interstate 76 and surrounding roads in Akron, Ohio, were temporarily shut down Tuesday morning while authorities investigated "suspicious items" found nearby, officials said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-76 in both directions from the Central Interchange to Kenmore Boulevard due to police activity shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The office of Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said the closure was a "precautionary measure" while police and fire crews investigated "suspicious items" found nearby.

In an update at 11:35 a.m., the mayor's office said I-76 was reopening, but that the exits to Main Street from I-76 would remain closed temporarily, along with Main Street from South St. to Thornton Street, as crews finished their work.

"The suspicious item was a barrel and it has been cleared by safety crews and is not a threat," the mayor's office said.

--with reporting by TMX