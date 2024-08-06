Teen sisters found dead after father tracks their phones

A father found both his daughters dead after tracking their phones, which led him to the scene of a horrific car crash.

Brian Trumble had texted and called his daughters, Hailey, 19, and Shelby, 17, several times on August 1 when they hadn't made it home from an amusement park in Rochester.

With no answer, Trumble grew increasingly worried and used the Find My Friends app to track their location, which showed they were only three miles away from home.

Following the route from the app, he came to the intersection of Ira Hill Road and Farnam Road, only to find the roads had been blocked off by police.

"An officer asked what I was doing, what I was looking for," Trumble told Syracuse.com.

"I told him I was looking for my daughters."

Based on the Cayuga County Sheriff's investigation, it was determined that a Chevy Colbat, driven by the teen sisters, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle crested a hill and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a second vehicle.

Robin Latham, 59, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee when the girl's car collided with her Jeep Cherokee.

Latham was transported to Syracuse University Hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

Hailey and Shelby were both declared dead as a result of the injuries they sustained at the time of the crash.

"It's a tremendous loss," said their father.

"It's never going to be the same again."

The sister's parents, Brian and Tina Trumble, described their daughters as simple, country girls who loved animals and being outdoors.

"One thing that I have taken away from all this is that it gives me some kind of peace-it makes me happy that they were together," Brian expressed.

In honor of the sisters, the father and the girl's older brother Riley created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for funeral expenses and unforeseen medical bills.