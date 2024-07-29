2 Women Killed, 5 People Wounded in Mass Shooting at Upstate New York Park

Two women were killed in a mass shooting that also wounded five people during a huge barbecue party at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a news conference Monday that "rounds were fired from multiple weapons" in Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

City employee Tyasia Manning, 25, died at the scene and Phylicia Council, 34, died later.

Hundreds of people attended the barbecue after flyers promoted the event, AP said.

No arrests have been made and Smith urged anyone with information or video to contact police.

"There were hundreds of people at this barbecue, and therefore there are hundreds of people who have potential information to help us solve this crime," he said.

Shelley Strong, who lives near the park said she was outside when "I heard somebody yell, 'He's got a gun! Run!'" local TV station WHAM reported.

Strong said she rushed inside, where "my husband looked out of the front window and there were two kids by our front porch with guns drawn."

The mass shooting was Rochester's second in a city park in as many months.

On June 23, six people — including a 17-year-old boy — were wounded when someone fired into a crowd during an early morning argument in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

No arrests have been reported in that shooting but a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fighting with police officers at the scene.