WATCH: Former RNC chair blasts news media for airing Trump's 'crap'

A former Republican National Committee chairman blasted the news media Sunday for broadcasting ex-President Donald Trump's verbal "crap."

Michael Steele, now an MSNBC co-host, went on a televised rant over remarks Trump made Saturday in Atlanta, where he called rival candidate Vice President Kamala Harris a "horror show" who would "destroy our country."

"Can't we just use his words against him?" Steele asked during a discussion on his morning show "The Weekend."

Steele, a former Maryland lieutenant governor who ran the RNC from 2009 to 2011, then read aloud Trump's broadside against Harris but changed the pronouns to make Trump the target.

"I just don't understand why we allow so much of what he says to seep into our culture and our politics as normal," Steele fumed.

"That's not a normal quote from a human being running for president — who cannot string a competent, coherent sentence together — talking about someone else who is his political opponent," he added.

Steele also lamented how "we in the press, in the media and others, look at this as this sort of a dogfight — this 'Who's ahead, who's behind?' rat race — as opposed to what this actually says about how we have fallen as a country to allow that crap every day on our air."

During Trump's rally, the former president said that Republicans "have to work hard to define" Harris before reversing course and saying, "I don't want to even define her," the Hill reported.

"I just want to say who she is. She's a horror show," Trump said. "She'll destroy our country."

Trump's attack came a day after his campaign sent an email in which Trump vowed to "unleash hell" against Harris at the rally, according to the Hill.

The event at the Georgia State Convocation Center — where Trump claimed some seats were empty because "thousands" of his supporters were kept outside — took place four days after Harris held her own rally there and told the packed house, "The momentum in this race is shifting."

And there are signs Donald Trump is feeling it," she said.