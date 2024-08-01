Entertainment

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Britney Spears’ memoir is going to become a movie
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" is officially getting the biopic treatment, with Marc Platt of “Legally Blonde” and “La La Land” set to produce. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" is officially getting the biopic treatment, with Marc Platt of "Legally Blonde" and "La La Land" set to produce.

The pop star, 42, hinted at the project on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned," Spears wrote, alongside a movie camera emoji.

According to the Ankler, which was first to report the deal, Jon M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Wicked" fame is attached to direct.

Universal Pictures won the rights to adapt the New York Times bestseller for film, beating out Sony, Warner Bros., Fox, and Netflix. Per reports, even some A-List actor-producers including Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon were hoping to produce the screen adaptation.

The Grammy winner's hotly anticipated memoir was released in October 2023 and by January of 2024 more than 2 million copies had been sold in the U.S. alone, according to publisher Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The book chronicle's the Princess of Pop's legendary music career, along with personal details about her relationships, including the bombshell revelation of an abortion with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and her 13-year conservatorship.

--with reporting by TMX

