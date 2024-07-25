Melania Trump Selling $150 ‘Collector’s Edition’ of Her Memoir

Melania Trump is selling a "collector's edition" of her self-titled, debut memoir slated for release in the fall.

Fans willing to pay $150 will receive a signed version of Melania, bonus photographs and a digital collectible, according to her website.

An unsigned version will cost readers $40.

Melania, released in partnership with Skyhorse Publishing, tells the "powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path," her website read. "The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

The book, announced Thursday and now available for pre-order, will make its debut on store shelves Sept. 24, and includes stories and never-before-seen images.

"The book is a diligent and historically important record of the turbulent recent past of our country, seen from Melania Trump's unique vantage point," Skyhorse President Tony Lyons said, according to CNBC. "It conveys her core beliefs of unity, hope and kindness, and whatever you thought you knew about this intensely private woman, these pages contain something more – and something deeper."

Similarly, the former first lady's husband Donald Trump also announced Thursday his plans to release a new book.

"I'm pleased to announce my new Book, 'SAVE AMERICA,'" he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "As everyone knows, the first two, 'Our Journey Together' and, 'Letters to Trump,' have been spectacular successes, and this is the BEST OF ALL, especially in light of the fact that we are now living in a Failing Nation, but it will not be failing for long. We will soon, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The now-iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air following his attempted assassination will adorn the cover, according to the post.