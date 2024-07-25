Cyber Attacks on US Hospitals Linked to North Korean Hacking

Authorities accused North Korean government-backed hacker Rim Jong Hyok of trying to break into U.S. hospital computer systems, install ransomware, and demand ransoms.

Rim was indicted on charges of conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

Rim is associated with the "malicious" cyber group Andariel, which is controlled by the North Korean military. He and his co-conspirators allegedly "deployed ransomware to extort U.S. hospitals and health care companies, then laundered the proceeds to help fund North Korea's illicit activities," Deputy Director Paul Abbate of the FBI said in a statement. "These unacceptable and unlawful actions placed innocent lives at risk."

Rim Jong Hyok and his fellow hackers support the DPRK regime through hacking that endangers people in need of medical care.



Help us stop Rim and his associates. Send us your info. You could be eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/ZYQbYzeKRJ — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) July 25, 2024

According to the indictment, Rim's victims included hospitals in Kansas and Florida, healthcare companies in Arkansas and Connecticut, and a Colorado medical clinic.

"Upon successful deployment, the Maui ransomware encrypted files on computers used for medical testing and electronic records and thereby disrupted healthcare services until the victim paid a ransom to the cryptocurrency address in the ransom note," the indictment read.

The U.S. State Department announced it's offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification and location of Rim or any of his co-conspirators.