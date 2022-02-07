Senate GOP members have shared their discontent with the Republican National Committee (RNC) over the latter's decision to censure Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Several Republican senators criticized their own national party's unanimous vote during interviews on Monday evening. They argued that the decision, which opted to censure the two officials for their involvement in the House Select Committee, was alienating a portion of the party for opposing former United States President Donald Trump.

Republicans vs RNC

On the other hand, some GOP senators, both Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah, took more direct action. The two officials were in communication with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel about the decision to censure the two Republicans.

Politico reported that during an interview, Romney said that the RNC's decision against the two Republicans who were members of the House Select Committee was unfortunate. He argued that there was nothing further from the truth than to claim that the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot was "legitimate political discourse."

Furthermore, the RNC's decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger came with the release of new video footage by the Department of Justice. The recording showed the horrifying truth of the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the video, it could be seen that a large mob of loyal Trump supporters beat up police officers and vow to drag lawmakers through the streets.

At the time, former United States Vice President Mike Pence was inside the Capitol building counting Electoral College votes. He has since come under fire, especially from Trump, for allegedly failing to "overturn" the elections. He has responded by saying that the Republican businessman was wrong in his assumptions that he, as the head of Congress, had the authority to change the results of an election.

Pence's remarks stirred some Republicans who were quietly opposing the GOP's seemingly aggressive avoidance of the truth and democracy. It also occurred as some strategists have hoped that the former president's grip on the party may be weakening, CNN reported.

However, some Republicans are also eager to cast the blame for the violent Jan. 6 incident on Democrats. The situation also comes as former President Trump has hinted that he planned to pardon some rioters involved in the insurrection if he wins a potential 2024 presidential run.

Censure of Cheney and Kinzinger

According to Yahoo News, what shines through among Republicans is that they are downplaying the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot but are also quick to criticize Democrats for allowing it to happen. However, it is widely believed that Trump incited the insurrection when he delivered a speech on that same day in front of the crowd that would later besiege the Capitol.

The RNC's decision has pushed other Republicans away despite the committee supposedly being a unifying organization within the party. The censure of Cheney and Kinzinger has had the opposite effect and shows that gap between GOP members who are loyal to Trump and those who are opposing the former president's skewered views on politics.



