Ukraine Separatists report the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces against the pro-Russian rebels who have endured Kyiv's assault.

The shelling on the rebel has left one fighter dead, as alleged by sources.

As fears of a Russian invasion come, government forces are busy suppressing the Resistance that wants to be part of Russia.

Violence Against Pro-Putin Supporters

Foreign media has been covering claims of the US that the Kremlin will give the order to roll out on the border. But no mention of the conflict in the Donbas and Donetsk region, who have been fighting since 2014 against Ukraine forces, reported the Express.

A Telegram channel where the militia of Novorossiya reported the artillery assault in the northern part; that is close to the airport.

One more claim is that forces against the rebels have attacked Spartak, which lies on the west end of Donetsk. Using 120-mm mortars aimed at the Kievsky district, cited the Diverse Bulletin.

Civilians reported that the attacks by the military started fires.

Kyiv's aggression

On the channel, a claim said that Russian volunteers would be coming to assist them in countering the aggression of the Ukraine forces.

Further mention of the death of a militia member of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the only casualty in the attack, and the cause of death was a mortar assault in Gorlovka, noted the Eagle's Vine.

Another pro-Russian channel, Donbas Decides, said that residents who are ex-militia and Ukraine separatists would be coming back.

The interview was a businessman from Debaltseve, an ex-militia of DPR, called Oleksiy. He called out the Fascist Kiev should be stopped before reaching Russia. He added that forces against the DPR will be crushed, even with their teeth.

Alexander Khodakovsky, commander of the Vostok brigade, stated that Moscow should militarily assist the embattled Donbas province.

The separatist channel stated that both separatists say they are pro-Russian and want Russia involved.

Khodakovsky stressed that the joining of Donbas and Donetsk forces could push back Pro-Kyiv forces. They ironically said that the weapons supplied by the US and UK were used against them.

It opens up the fears of Ukraine due invasion is the same as those regions.

Background of the Conflict

There has been no stop of hostilities in that eastern region of Europe since annexing Crimea in 2014 by Moscow.

From the start of hostilities, about 29 ceasefires were announced, all failed to get peace. In 2016 one was agreed upon with six weeks of relative inactivity.

On July 27, 2020, one was called a respite to fight, and no casualties were recorded in thirty days. But after that, the resumption of hostilities made the violence worse.

Vladimir Putin would not pull out the 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border, and NATO will not have an easy time like insurance.

The Kremlin called the west provocation as a matter of fact and just shrugged it off. But the UK went too far by accusing an attempted regime change should an invasion happen.

Focus on the tensions on the Ukraine border has ignored the plight of the Ukraine separatists. They are afraid of the same thing that Kyiv fears getting taken over.

