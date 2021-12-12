A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised.

The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.

Russia will stay on stand by

General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, informed that about ninety-five percent of Moscow's land-based nuclear forces are on standby, should they need to be used, reported the Sun UK.

General Gerasimov added that any moves by Kiev against Donbas would not prosper as it would be met with force by the Russian army. He stated this during the briefing with foreign military envoys present.

Furthermore, these Strategic Missile Forces are getting improved and modernized for use in the field. The Avangard missile system is also preparing for combat use, citing TASS.

General Gerasimov remarked that the Bulava, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, will be part of a naval force tasked with nuclear weapons launch. These are modernized nuclear forces will be effective with the use of long-range standoff missiles to hit targets.

General Gerasimov told the briefing members regarding the Airborne divisions' combat capabilities, which will be used if the tensions at the Ukraine border would breakout and affect the Russian separatists. There is an expectation that the forces will attack in 2022.

Read Also: Putin Deploys 700 Russian Sharp Shooters to Four Border Locations in Ukraine, Sparks WW3 Fears

In 2021, two more airborne assault regiments were formed, and Russia added another support group designated as unmanned aviation units.

General Gerasimov state that the hypersonic weapons are getting readied, and all the tests for the Zircon ship-based launchers are already done with trials. The tensions felt between the two forces, like the West and Moscow, suggest a possible Ukraine invasion.

Tension at the Ukraine border

The US said that 175,000 Russian soldiers were massed on the border about a week before. Something which might lead to an invasion that the Kremlin vehemently denied.

Next, the Russian air force scrambled a fighter to fly up and force a US spy plane to turn back that was getting too close to the border over the Black Sea, noted the DW.

But despite what amounts to provocation, the Kremlin says there are no plans to run over Ukraine. The alliance has pledged support for Kiev but won't risk facing the Russian forces that would risk another world war.

Vladimir Putin has told NATO that allowing Kiev membership ship is not acceptable and said to Washington to stop giving military support in the region. But Ukraine commanders sought help from the West because they knew that Russian forces could overrun their country easily in a few hours.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, General Kyrylo O Budanov, said that the country needs to be objective regarding the situation with the Kremlin. He added that their military forces would fold if the Russians decided to attack. But the Russian General said that if Russian separatists or the border have threatened, they will surely give a response.

Related Article: Ukraine Tension Shifts to Fears of Security Breach as Russia Could Tap UK Undersea Cable

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.