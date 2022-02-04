During a livestream engagement with the Duke of Sussex's employer BetterUp, tennis superstar Serena Williams commended Prince Harry for helping her overcome all her life's difficulties.

Serena Williams claimed that Prince Harry has become one of her "coaches" in dealing with the pressures of her public and private lives. Despite the praise, the Duke remained humble, praising Williams and claiming that she was the one who figured it out herself.

Along with Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, the Duke of Sussex participated on the virtual broadcast for his firm BetterUp's Inner Work event. Serena Williams was counseled by the Duke on how self-care should become as routine as "brushing your teeth," according to Daily Express.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, made the remarks during a live webcast sponsored by BetterUp, a mental health organization he has been a part of since last year, during which he was joined by tennis star Serena Williams.

Royal fans notice Prince Harry's new hairstyle

Per The Mirror, as he appeared in a video talking about his mental health, Prince Harry's new haircut has pleased royal fans. The father of two talked of "burnout" and "going to the ultimate end of everything" at his previous job.

Many royal fans, on the other hand, appeared to be distracted by Prince Harry's new style, which was shorter and shaven than normal. When Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet was born last year, he was allowed to take five months off work.

He wants to see bosses give their employees 15-minute "white space" intervals each day to unwind. The Duke promotes daily meditation and claims to be able to fit in half an hour or 45 minutes when his son Archie is at school.

Despite sharing a $13.9 million property with wife Meghan Markle in Santa Barbara's opulent Montecito neighborhood, the Duke says he still misses out on activities he'd "want to do." Prince Harry also wants to learn from unfavorable experiences, which he claims helps him be more resilient to life's hardships.

The "waffle" counsel, according to Royal Biographer Angela Levin, is of little help to regular people who don't have the time or money to care about "me, me, me."

"He's very much lost touch," the expert, who spent a year with Prince Harry for an authorized biography, told The Sun.

Prince Harry as vocal advocate for mental health

Since stepping down from the royal family, Prince Harry has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has made it a priority in his work.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is preparing for the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir later this year. He has promised to write as the man he has become and present an exact and fully true account of his life.

In March 2021, Duke joined BetterUp, a mental health app, as Chief Impact Officer. Before his one-year milestone with the company, the UK Prince attended the day-long event and talked on a variety of topics at BetterUp's virtual panel, where he is considered one of the top influencers, as per Republic World.

