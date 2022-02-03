Four men have been accused of killing 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams.

On September 6, Williams died unexpectedly in Brooklyn, New York. From 2002 until 2008, the actor was most known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series 'The Wire,' in which he initially appeared. From 2010 through 2014, Williams appeared in the film Boardwalk Empire as Albert "Chalky" White.

Medical examiners declared Williams' death an accident at the time, but four individuals have been detained following an investigation by the New York City police department. In a press release, Damian Williams claimed, "Michael K Williams, a well-known actor, and producer, tragically overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin in his New York City residence."

Suspects in connection to Michal K. Williams' death are arrested

After the suspects had been under observation since before Williams' overdose in September, federal prosecutors in Manhattan pushed the accusations forward. According to court filings, a hired informant for the NYPD had been making controlled purchases of heroin near Williams' residence while an undercover police officer had also made a purchase a few days before the actor's own dosage.

Detectives in Brooklyn "lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could deliver a measure of justice to Michael K Williams and his family," said New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. The four men, identified as Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci, face a minimum of five years in jail and a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted, according to NME.

Investigations suggest the guy accused of supplying a lethal quantity of fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams was a serial offender who was released under the state's bail changes. In August 2020, Irvin Cartegena was arrested on a drug sale and firearm possession charge; and in February of next year, he was detained again for possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.

Under New York's bail reform legislation, he has been released without bond on both occasions. Cartegena avoided jail time by pleading guilty to disorderly conduct when the narcotics charges were merged in August. Cartagena, 39, and three co-conspirators were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 54-year-old actor's accidental fentanyl poisoning. In Puerto Rico, Cartagena was detained, as per Mail Online.

Inside Michael K. Williams' strange behavior prior to death

Michael K. Williams, on the other hand, was noticed acting oddly in the last hours before his overdose on September 6. After purchasing narcotics, the actor was observed grabbing a water bottle. In a video, NYPD police watched Williams pull in behind several other automobiles outside a tenement entry with a sign stating Williams on it. "PICK UP AND DROP OFF ONLY."

As he came into the building with a liter-sized water bottle in his right hand, the actor could be seen getting out of his automobile with the keys still in the ignition. According to other people in the area, Williams' behavior was out of the norm.

In the lobby, Williams met the concierge and proceeded to the elevator, where he pressed a button and walked in, resting against a wall and holding the bottle while waiting. For 84 seconds, he pushed a button with his knuckles and traveled upstairs. At Penthouse 3, he walked out in his final recorded image.

The actor then skipped an appointment the next morning, prompting his nephew to call shortly before 2 p.m. to check on him. Williams was later found unconscious on the floor of the living room. Williams was wearing the same black tracksuit that he was wearing when he was found dead during the drug trade, according to police, The Sun reported.

