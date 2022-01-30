Authorities reported that the woman who jumped off of a Midtown high-rise building on Sunday was identified to be former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who posted on her Instagram account shortly before her death.

The 30-year-old 2019 pageant winner posted on social media, hoping that the day of her death would bring rest and peace. Officials said that the victim was believed to have jumped from her luxury 60-story Orion building located at 350 W. 42nd St. at around 7:15 a.m., and that her body was discovered in the street below.

Death of Miss USA

The beauty pageant winner's family released a statement where they expressed their devastation and great sorrow for the loss of their beloved. They said that Kryst was a great light who inspired other people around the world with her beauty and strength. Her family noted that she cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shone throughout her life.

Kryst's family said that she embodied love and worked to serve others whether that be through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice as Miss USA or as a host on Extra. However, they said that she was also a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague, the New York Post reported.

The victim's family also asked for privacy during their time of grief while they mourn for the loss of Kryst. Additionally, EXTRA released a statement saying that their hearts were broken for the loss of the beauty pageant winner and noted that Kryst was not only a vital part of the show but also a beloved part of their family.

Kryst had several other TV appearances over the last several years, where she was featured as a panelist on "Black Girl Beauty" and guested on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "Live With Kelly and Ryan." She also appeared as Miss USA in Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick's "Clin in Black and White."

Inspired by her Mother

The 30-year-old also modeled for Express and served as an ambassador for the retail company. Furthermore, Kryst was on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The pageant winner had a law degree and an MBA from Forest Lake University, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Kryst was born on Apr. 28, 1991, in Jackson, Michigan, and studied in South Carolina during her high school days and graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina. In 2019, she told the North Carolina Bar Association's blog that she was inspired to enter a pageant competition by her mother, April Simpkins, who was the 2002 Mrs. North Carolina.

The 2019 pageant winner said that she remembered watching her mother win the competition and going to appearances during her reign. Kryst said that her mother's title provided her with a platform to advocate for issues that were important to her and people listed intently.

Kryst entered five times before winning the North Carolina title prior to taking the opportunity to participate in Miss USA. She acknowledged her tenacity by citing a quote that was widely attributed to Winston Churchill that said, "Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm," NBC News reported.



