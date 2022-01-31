Thousands of homes are still without electricity in Scotland, and northeast England after two storms battered the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Authorities reported over 40,000 homes in Scotland 7,000 homes in northern England are still without power due to storms Malik and Corrie.

Over the weekend, the Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England. On Sunday night, 92 mph gusts were recorded in Stornoway, in the Western Isles.

Two people died on Saturday due to falling trees. A boy in Staffordshire and a woman in Aberdeen.

According to Mirror, a 25-year old man in Snowdonia fell from a Welsh Mountain to his death on Sunday due to the storm.

Due to damages, lack of heating, and power outages brought by the storms, many schools in Aberdeenshire were closed on Monday, per the Daily Record.

ScotRail train services on Sunday had withdrawn operations by 6 p.m. Sunday due to severe winds from Storm Corrie and implemented a statewide 40 mph speed restriction.

Storm Malik damaged overhead wires, causing rail congestion across the United Kingdom. Rail services between Edinburgh and Newcastle have been severely disrupted, while several lines were suspended on Monday morning.

Full Restoration Of Electricity By Tuesday

According to reports, the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) restored electricity to more than 68,000 customers affected by Storm Malik, but 7,000 were still without power. Meanwhile, 33,000 customers were left without power by Storm Corrie.

The SSEN said it prioritized the 7,000 customers in Aberdeenshire, which it targets to be restored by Monday. Full electricity supply would be returned by Tuesday.

In England, 80,000 customers of the Northern Powergrid were left by Storm Malik without electricity. Storm Corrie had shut down the power for more than 3,000 customers.

Director of field operations Andy Bilclough announced that his team was "shooting" to restore the entire electricity supply within Monday.

According to Northern Powergrid, the damage was not as severe as that inflicted by Storm Arwen in November, which left many houses without power for more than six days, per BBC.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill of Met Office said that the storms were "exceptionally strong for any time of the year" that resulted in serious damage to power supply facilities and structures. "It is very unfortunate that things were worse than that for some people," he said.

The weather expert added that the ice risk across parts of Scotland contributed to the problems brought by strong winds, which were experienced through early Monday.

"There will be some wintry showers. Emergency services are trying to get out, utility companies are trying to make repairs, and so the icy conditions are not going to make that easier for them," Burkill said.

Northern Scotland Urged To Be Prepared

Meanwhile, the Met Office issued a strong wind warning for northern Scotland for Tuesday.

According to weather forecasters, strong winds are expected to develop through the day, with gusts reaching as high as 65mph across northern Sutherland, Caithness, and Orkney.

The Met Office added that the weakened structures and trees due to the effects of the previous storms could be "prone to further damage."

The yellow warning may lead to some disruption. It will take effect from 6 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

