Russian President Vladimir Putin disagrees that no veto right for permanent UN Security Council members is unacceptable. The suggested reform is not advisable because it will devolve the present body into the impotent League of Nations that failed decades ago to stop conflicts.

Last Thursday, Putin stated that permanent members' power to veto is crucial to the Security Council.He called the demand of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan improbable and should not be heeded by the global body, as his demand is a recipe for disaster

The Kremlin is one of the five nations with veto powers in the UN, and it has expressed disagreement in reforming the UN body. Reasons for revamping are the world order and economic change by other nations, reported the Express UK.

Putin told experts that veto powers are crucial that give clout to the permanent members. Without it, there will be all talk with no force beyond its words.

#Russia’s President Vladimir #Putin rejects his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip #Erdogan’s proposal to remove the veto power of #UN Security Council permanent members, saying it would turn the body into a “debate club.”https://t.co/g4nnmMvhIL — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 21, 2021

He spoke to the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi's annual meeting, stating the move to remove veto power of permanent members will turn it to the former body that might usher in another world war. These reactions came as Erdogan pushed to alter the body's rules, which Moscow shut down with its harsh remark.

The permanent members of the security council are the USA, UK, France, Russia, and China. They have veto power. Other members of the security council rotate every two years. — count carkula 🥀✡︎ (@MGonGivItToYa) August 26, 2021

Turkish President Erdogan spoke in Angola last Monday on an African tour and stressed that the world is more than the five nations who are the only ones with veto rights. President Putin says no veto right for permanent UN security council members is not acceptable.

Erdogan added that the UN should reassess the world's fate in the control of several nations, the AXIS powers, emergent after the fall.

Both leaders of Russia and Turkey talked three weeks earlier in Sochi for trade and security talks, which Erdogan said was fruitful. While Putin said, the two nations were okay on the international stage and working together.

Russia, Turkey deal on building power plants

The Turkish leader spoke to the press from the discussion with Moscow, saying that he proposed a deal with the Kremlin to build two nuclear power plants. On his part, Putin asked if Turkey would cooperate in developing facilities for space launches and other structures, said TASS.

Turkey, a NATO member, had a spat with the US when it bought an S-400 missile defense in 2019 from Russia, capable of detecting and shooting down the F-35. The Trump administration sanctioned them.

Erdogan made it clear he will meet with the US leader at the G-20 in Rome in October and the climate summit in Glasgow. But he will discuss the $1.4 billion spent for F-35s that was canceled with the US, noted the Hurriyet Daily News.

Erdogan added that he wouldn't let Joe Biden get away without clarifying their military, political, and commercial relationship.

Like with all the recent dealings with the US under the Biden Administration from a New York visit, he said relations with the White House are unstable, not an excellent atmosphere to deal with. But the Turkish leader said before the meeting with Biden in October, after talking to Putin in Sochi, that US relations are not healthy and their current direction "does not bode well."

