Supporters of former United States President Donald Trump are starting to believe that JFK Jr., the deceased son of a former president, will be coming back and has secretly been an ally of the Republican businessman and will become his VP pick for the 2024 elections.

A die-hard Trump supporter, Ray Kallatsa, was interviewed and said that he wanted to see Trump run for office again in 2024. When he was asked on Saturday who he was leaning on choosing as the former president's VP pick, he pondered for a bit before answering, "JFK Jr."

JFK Jr.'s Return

The answer referenced the son of the 35th president of the United States, a man who died in a plane crash in 1999. While the resident may have realized that he appeared a bit off with his VP pick for his presidential bet, he continued to say that JFK Jr. was "coming back."

Kallatsa said that the son of the 35th president of the United States was supposed to reveal himself on the 17th to show that he was really alive. Additionally, this particular Trump supporter was not alone in believing the conspiracy theory and is shared among people in the crowd that went on to see Trump's first rally in 2022, Politico reported.

Many of the believers are allegedly a band of QAnon supporters that was previously anticipated to descend to Trump's Arizona rally based on a report. The Saturday event had Arizona state Representative Mark Finchem address the audience as a "special guest speaker."

The official has repeatedly shared QAnon conspiracies on social media and QAnon-friendly platforms. Just last year, he also headlined a major QAnon conference that was held in Las Vegas.

During Trump's Arizona event, Finchem was joined on stage by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has been at the forefront of false claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election. The former president had previously wrapped up his tour with ex-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly at the end of last year, Independent reported.

Conspiracy Theorists

On the other hand, experts have warned that the conspiracy theory claiming JFK Jr. is coming back that is spreading among QAnon supporters could lead to a bloody end. One group, called Negative48, looks like another QAnon sect but could be a much more troubling group of hardcore believers.

The group made headlines in November when hundreds of its believers gathered at the site of JFK's assassination spot in Dallas, Texas. They waited in the area for the "arrival" of his son, who lost his life in an accident.

The conspiracy theorists believe that the son of the 35th president of the United States will make a "return" that will trigger Trump's return to the White House and make him the "King of Kings." But in recent weeks, the group has taken a grim turn and started sharing chilling messages about the "importance of physical death" and the need to "prepare" for what they called a mass "termination event" on Telegram, a messaging app, The Sun reported.



