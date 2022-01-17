The Moscow-Beijing alliance, according to a western expert, could be under threat due to Kazakhstan's intervention behind the scenes in close-by states.

It was the call of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who requested assistance from the Kremlin, which Beijing approved as well.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation, an organization of former Soviet-Bloc countries, acts as security and intervention forces for allies in eastern Europe.

Russia intervenes in Kazakhs revolt

The unrest in the capital of Almaty has sent in Russian paratroopers to control the rebellion gone amuck, started by the rise of fuel prices. Next came the anti-government protests, which drove the current leader from the palace.

Forces from Russia are keeping the peace and quelling the unrest. Excessive violence has led to deaths amongst civilians and police in the capital city, reported the Express UK.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave its approval for the military action of the Kremlin to stop the rebellion. Adding that both nations are opposed to external forces that are undermining the affairs of Central Asian countries, making an apparent reference to NATO and the US trying to increase their influence.

Kazakhstan closely monitored by the west, two superpowers

Dr. Rasmus Nilsson of the University College London, who specializes in Slavonic and East European Studies, says these two nations should be value personal interests when push comes to shove, cited News Europe.

He went on to say that China is presently ready to keep out of Kazakhstan's challenges because the country holds considerable political and economic relevance for Beijing, stressing that Beijing will not allow gains to be lost due to its partnership with Moscow.

Two superpowers are eyeing Kazakhstan for being rich with plentiful resources, including oil, valued by both nations. American investors show interest in a source besides oil or coal, including the presence of precious metals valued for their utility.

Its value for Russia and China means it is under watch with its strategic advantages, as with mineral industries, noted Foreign Policy.

Tokayev was assured of any support to prevent any destabilizing influence from the west, said Xi Jinping to the leader of the Central Asian country.

Putin claims West started the unrest

China made it clear it did not want pro-democracy movements to cause unrest and turmoil, like in the early 2000s in Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. Influence from the west is not welcome.

Vladimir Putin said it was foreign, not local forces, that started the unrests, and he gave this damning accusation pointed at the west in a CSTO video meeting. He praised the paratroopers who upheld the state and the situation in Kazakhstan and stopped terrorists, looters, and criminals from causing public disorder.

The Kazakh president thanked the Kremlin leader for the military assistance and said no negotiations with protestors. He condemned them as not nonnegotiable parties, mainly citing the terrorists involved. As local forces were killed by the armed and prepped bandits, he vowed to kill every one of them.

Putin warned that the west inspired the protest and would not be forgotten. He added the CSTO would not allow any member state to face the same west-originated trouble.

Attempts of the West to cause dissension in the Moscow-Beijing alliance are vital to get their hands on resources like in Kazakhstan, which they need, but Russia and China are both dominant in their spheres of influence.

