According to recently revealed court records, Prince Andrew was aware that his sex-abuse accuser had been trafficked to him. Last week, a hearing was conducted in New York on the Duke's move to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil action.

Giuffre, aged 38, allegedly signed a legal agreement in 2009 promising not to pursue accusations against pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's accomplices. The Duke of York, who is 62 years old, denies all allegations leveled against him. According to Judge Lewis Kaplan, the motion will be decided soon.

The ruling on Prince Andrew's petition to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault civil complaint against him is still pending. Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York said last Tuesday that he will decide "very soon" on whether Giuffre may pursue her civil complaint and that he is examining whether a settlement deal between Epstein and Giuffre protects Andrew from legal action.

It's also been reported that Prince Andrew's lawyers would invite Maxwell to testify as a victim in order to prove Virginia Roberts, the accuser, wasn't the one who was mistreated. All of the charges against Prince Andrew are false, and he claims he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, as per The Sun.

Accuser's settlement deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public

On the day of a critical court hearing in the case against the prince, details of a deal between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre that Prince Andrew's attorneys hoped to save him from facing a sex abuse lawsuit have been made public. Giuffre was given $500,000 to settle her charges against the late pedophile banker, a former friend of the Duke of York, according to a 2009 legal document unsealed by a New York court on Monday.

Giuffre promised to "free, acquit, satisfy, and eternally dismiss" Epstein as well as "any other person or entity who may have been listed as a possible defendant," according to the 12-page agreement. Duke of York lawyers, who are being sued by Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her while she was a juvenile, believe that because she promised to forgo any legal action against persons related to Epstein, her lawsuit against him should be dismissed.

Giuffre, then Virginia Roberts, claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law in London and at two of Epstein's houses. The duke has categorically rejected the allegations, and a hearing on his move to dismiss the lawsuit will be held in New York on Tuesday morning when a judge will hear legal arguments regarding the phrasing and consequences of Giuffre's deal with Epstein.

If the action proceeds, the Prince may be required to give an oath deposition and hand over decades of private conversations. Andrew Brettler, the royal's lawyer, has previously claimed that the civil lawsuit should be dismissed since the 2009 settlement relieved him of any responsibility. according to Independent.

Read Also: Meghan Markle Wins 1 Pound Token in Damages After Privacy Case; Sussexes Face Pressure Over 2020 Archewell Figures

Prince Andrew's daughters devastated over his absence in family trip

Prince Andrew's absence from their family ski holiday caused Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie much distress. The sisters were joined by their husbands, baby, and Sarah Ferguson for a journey to Verbier, Switzerland, where the Duke of York had a chalet, following Christmas.

Beatrice and Eugenie, on the other hand, were said to have to make do with regular Skype calls with their father, who was away on vacation. While the Duke is facing a civil sex action, which he denies, he was warned not to go on vacation. Prince Andrew was apparently planning to fly out with the party, but he changed his mind when his staff warned him that being seen on vacation while the issue is still underway would be "inappropriate."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband, their daughter Sienna, and Edo's son Wolfie were all present. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also brought their one-year-old son August to the event. The Duchess of York is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Express reports.

Relater Article: Prince Andrew Attempts To Dismiss Sexual Abuse Case; Judge Grills the Duke's Defense

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.