The Kentucky Governor says that there may be more people who died. The rescuers go over the wreckage of the deadly tornado that tore through the state.

This was the statement of Gov. Andy Beshear, who assessed on Sunday morning that it is one of the worst calamities on record.

Earlier the US government pledged support to Kentucky, after the destruction that followed, and assistance for all survivors.

Casualties after the destructive tornadoes

Last Sunday, the governor spoke on CNN and said that it is one of the worst and destructive twisters in US history that affected the state. Out of 80 individuals who died in the severe weather ravaged the structures and infrastructure.

Beshear clarified later it will be more than 100 fatalities expected. He stressed that the tornadoes are one of the most destructive incidents that have struck western Kentucky and its outlying towns that the sheer force has obliterated, reported the Epoch Times.

Beginning late Friday and raging onto Saturday, the monster twisters pummeled the affected areas. Countless buildings were torn down, residences demolished, power and infrastructure destroyed. In its path, the recent tornado destroyed a candle factory, an Amazon building, including a nursing home in its destructive wake.

Tornado survivors were rescued

In Mayfield, a candle factory with 110 employees was trapped inside when the storm hit, but Kentucky Governor Beshear mentioned last Sunday that they rescued 40 people so far.

Rescuers can pull more survivors from the rubble of the wrecked building with somewhat a slim chance from the deadly tornado.

Read Also: Joe Biden Calls Recent Calamity 'One of the Largest Tornado Outbreaks' in America, Promises To Provide Necessary Supplies to Affected Families

So far, the fatalities of the severe weather condition that happened last weekend were quite sizable and will be more added in days to come. But despite the grim assessment, most of the rescue personnel tried to save with more people were helping on Sunday, noted USA Today.

One of the factory's employees, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was stuck under five feet of debris for two hours before she was discovered by rescue personnel. The survivor spoke in an interview and said that it was terrifying to be buried and did not expect to make it alive.

On Saturday, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told CBS News that rescuers would save more instead of just recovery.

According to Gov. Beshear, the last survivor was found at 3:30 yesterday, who was found alive by rescuers. The longer it takes to rescue anyone else from the fallen debris lessens the chances of survival, but hope for another one is prayed for.

Casualties in states hit by the tornadoes

About 22 were listed as dead late Saturday in Kentucky, with 11 more located at the Bowling Green. In five states, 36 have died, Illinois six, Tennessee four, Arkansas two, and Missouri two.

The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, verified the Amazon employees who died, and about 45 individuals rescued noted the source.

James Whiteford, Edwardsville Fire Chief, spoke to the press in the weekend said that now from a rescue, it will be a recovery instead, days before they will do it. The deadly tornado left Mayfield in disarray and turmoil due to excessive damage, while Kentucky Governor Beshear is trying to make an effort to help those severely affected.

Related Article: Amazon Workers Speak Against Phone Ban After Several Colleagues Die of Deadly Tornadoes in Illinois

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.