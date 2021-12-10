As part of one of the largest bilateral military drills in recent years, American and Japanese forces are conducting live-fire training with fighter planes and tanks, as well as deploying a US multiple rocket launcher.

Exercise Resolute Dragon, which takes place from Okinawa in the deep south of Japan to Hokkaido in the north, brings together 2,600 US Marines and 1,400 Japanese military troops for various combat scenarios on the land, sea, and in the air.

US-Japan military drills held

The drills, which come after bilateral sea-air exercises in the South China Sea and off the coast of Okinawa Prefecture, as well as a series of maneuvers with military units from the United Kingdom, France, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany, demonstrate Tokyo's desire to deepen security and military cooperation with its allies, analysts say.

As tensions between China and the West increase, the United States, together with the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, have agreed to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. China derided the boycott, stating that Chinese representatives were not even invited. Activists have also called on Japan to boycott the games, but the country has yet to do so, SCMP reported.

In the context of global tensions, China has frequently advised the United States to back down following threats to support Taiwan, which considers itself independent.

The drills are a direct outcome of China's heightened danger to world stability, according to an unidentified expert at Japan's National Institute of Defense Studies. According to the analyst, "the Chinese are keeping a careful eye" on the newest wargames.

Resolute Dragon 21 was "an illustration of the strength of the US-Japan relationship, which has served as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years," 3rd Marine Division Commanding General Jay Bargeron said, as per Big News Network.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin cautioned that no one could underestimate China's unwavering determination and will to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity after US General Mark Milley claimed the military would be able to defend Taiwan.

Japan expresses support for Taiwan

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed support for Taiwan's participation as an observer at the World Health Organization's decision-making body's annual meeting. Due to China's opposition, Taiwan is excluded from participation in most international organizations. China claims total authority over the democratic republic and regards it as one of its provinces rather than a country.

Prime Minister Kishida stated in Parliament that Japan has always supported Taiwan's involvement as an observer because it thinks there should not be a geographical hole when dealing with global health issues. Per Republic World, he also indicated that they would continue to collaborate with other nations to encourage Taiwan to participate. Taiwan has taken effective, timely, and transparent actions to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Taiwan was unable to attend the annual session of the World Health Assembly in May, despite appeals from the G7 countries, including Japan. The House of Councillors of Japan approved a motion in June requesting that the government press other nations recognize Taiwan's participation.

