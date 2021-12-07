On Monday, India and Russia emphasized that Afghan soil should not be used to conceal, train, plot, or finance terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, or the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and resolved to offer urgent humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

According to a joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed for the creation of a truly inclusive administration in Kabul during their summit talks and reaffirmed their strong support for a peaceful, safe, and stable Afghanistan.

India, Russia sign record 28 agreements

According to NDTV, the mention of LeT in the statement is significant because it demonstrates Russia's recognition of India's worries about the prospective threat posed by Pakistan-based terrorists groups following the Taliban's takeover of power in Kabul.

The leaders praised India and Russia's tight cooperation on Afghanistan, including the establishment of a permanent consultation mechanism between their security councils on the topic, according to the statement.

Both sides emphasized the relevance of UN resolutions on Afghanistan, as well as the recent outcome documents of the Moscow format meetings and other international and regional forums, according to the statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, safe, and stable Afghanistan, underlining the need of respecting the country's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as refraining from interfering in its internal affairs.

According to the statement, they also addressed the present humanitarian crisis and determined to deliver immediate humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. The leaders emphasized that terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Lashkar-e-Taiba should not be allowed to utilize Afghanistan's territory for hiding, training, planning, or fundraising.

The two parties reaffirmed the significance of relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, as well as recent outcome papers of Moscow format meetings and other international and regional bodies, according to the 99-point statement.

Read Also: North Korea Bans Leather Coats To Stop Citizens From Imitating Kim Jong Un After He Sparks Copycat Craze

Can India, Russia create a safer Afghanistan?

The leaders underscored the United Nations' crucial role in Afghanistan, as per Big News Network. The presidents praised India and Russia's extensive cooperation on Afghanistan, including the establishment of a permanent consultation mechanism between their security councils on the matter.

They praised the completion of the India-Russia engagement plan on Afghanistan, which represented the two countries' shared perspectives and objectives.

On November 10, the Russian side welcomed the National Security Advisors/Secretaries of the Security Council's Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, as well as the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan that resulted from that meeting.

Both Russia and India, according to Roman Kosarev, agree that Afghanistan now demands an inclusive administration and that both countries are on the same page when it comes to the Afghan situation.

When the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, Kosarev cited Joe Biden's administration's decision to evacuate American soldiers. Per Republic World, he said, "We've all seen the tv video back in August when the US truly departed Afghanistan."

He also noted that commerce between Russia and India is now rebounding, with $8.8 billion in trade since the beginning of the year, and that the two nations are cooperating in nuclear energy and space.

Related Article: Russia Orders US Diplomats To Leave Moscow Until January Amid Diplomatic Spat, Ukraine Tension

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.