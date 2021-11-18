United States President Joe Biden hits a historic low for approval ratings at only 36%, with disapproval at 53% in a new national poll by the Quinnipiac University, which is his lowest since taking over the White House in January.

Compared to the Quinnipiac University's October survey, the Democratic president's recent approval went down, and his disapproval rating jumped up. The data also showed something that was expected for most people, that there is a huge partisan divide.

Biden's Declining Approval Ratings

Democrats by an 87%-7% margin gave the U.S. president their support, while Republicans by a 94%-4% gave their disapproval. Among independent voters, there were only 29% who expressed their support of Biden and how he has handled the United States' issues, which led to 56% disapproving.

In a separate national poll conducted by Marquette University Law School, U.S. President Biden had 49% approval and 51% disapproval ratings, data that was also released on Thursday. The survey was conducted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10 and showed how the American president's approval rating from the same university went down by nine points from July, Fox News reported.

Additionally, Biden hit historic lows for handling several issues, including the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, foreign policy, and climate change. The U.S. president also received unfavorable votes on personality questions, with 51% of respondents saying they did not believe the Democrat was honest, 57% said he lacked valuable leadership skills, and 56% said the Biden administration was incompetent in running the federal government.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized Biden over his most recent poll numbers on the economy, focusing on the 34% that approved of his handling of the economy. She wondered who the supporters could be and what they could like about how the Democrats managed the country's economy.

Another Republican, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, said Biden's low disapproval rates should not come as a surprise to any American. The official said that the Democrat campaigned as a competent moderate and now governs as an incompetent socialist. Cotton said it was "no surprise his poll numbers have collapsed," the New York Post reported.

Climate Change Package

The situation comes as Biden laid out the details of a significantly scaled back yet still sweeping $1.9 trillion economic and climate package in a private meeting. However, officials argued that there was still significant work to be done amid critical holdouts from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Biden and several other Democratic leaders have agreed to clear the way towards resolving the package in various meetings and calls on Tuesday. They will spend the next several days discussing a framework on the multi-trillion-dollar economic and climate package by the end of the week.

Authorities have previously set deadlines that were not met in various discussions, but some argued that the latest talks would be different. One official said, "We want it to stick, we need it to stick," CNN reported.

