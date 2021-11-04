According to WHO Europe, the area, which spans as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, had approximately 1.8 million new cases every week.

Europe is the Epicenter of the Pandemic Again

In a recently published article in MSN News, despite an unlimited supply of vaccinations, top WHO experts stated Thursday that Europe has witnessed more than 50 percent increase in coronavirus infections in the past month, making it the hub of the pandemic again.

Moreover, last week, Europe accounted for 59 percent of newly reported coronavirus infections and almost half of all COVID-19-related fatalities worldwide. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's head for the 53 nations that make up the European area, told the different news outlets.

According to Dr. Kluge, the European area had 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 fatalities in the previous week. He said, "We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence. Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic - where we were one year ago," according to a published report in NBC News.

Read Also: Manchin To Support Paid Family Leave Provided That the Bill Would Not Increase National Debt

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Could Reach 500,000

Kluge, unlike his Geneva colleagues, wore a mask and warned that coronavirus hospitalization rates had more than doubled in the previous week, predicting that the area may witness another 500,000 pandemic fatalities by February if the current trend continues.

WHO Europe reports that over 1.8 million new weekly cases, up by 6 percent from the previous week, and 24,000 COVID-19 weekly fatalities, up by 12 percent, were recorded in the area, which spans as far east as the former Soviet countries of Central Asia, according to a report published in CNBC.

Furthermore, according to Kluge, the nations in the area are at "different levels of vaccine rollout," with an average of 47 percent of individuals completely vaccinated throughout the region. Only eight nations have immunized 70 percent of their people.

Central, Eastern Europe Struggle To Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

In a published article in DW, on Thursday, coronavirus cases in Central and Eastern Europe reached new daily highs, with many nations setting new daily records in the areas, which have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the continent.

Ukraine, Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia recorded the highest daily case counts in history while other nations had the largest number of infections in months. Most Central and Eastern European nations have vaccinated fewer than half of their people, compared to the European Union average of 75 percent.

Europe has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases for the fifth week in a row, making it the only area in the globe where the disease is still on the rise. The infection rate was far and by the highest in Europe, with 192 new cases per 100,000 individuals recorded, according to a report published in ABC News.

In recent weeks, daily case counts have risen in many countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Experts from the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam advised people to get vaccinated at an online briefing on Thursday.

Fergus Sweeney, the EMA's head of clinical studies and manufacturing task force, said that the epidemiological situation in Europe is highly alarming as they enter into the winter season, with spikes in infection rates, hospitalization, and mortality.

Related Article: Europe Records Surge of COVID-19 Cases After WHO Warns Pandemic Could Last Until 2022



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.