Japanese Joker impersonator went on a rampage inside a train and proceeded to go a mad stabbing spree on the train's occupants. Many of the passengers panicked and tried to get to safety.

The alleged attack had injured ten people who were going to a Halloween celebration in the city. The shock from the man wearing a Joker costume attack caused the terrorized passengers to run to the opposite end away from the deranged knifeman.

Joker impersonator attacked train passengers without provocation

According to the passengers who were on the train when it happened, someone dressed in a purple-colored suit with a bright green shirt. He did not only attack with a knife but spurted acid at people. Then lit up the chemicals that burnt the seats. Soon after, smoke filled the cars, reports the Mirror UK.

A man around 60 to 70 was fighting for his life after being stabbed by the attacker in a Batman villain costume. The attack occurred on a passenger train in Tokyo last Sunday.

The perpetrator was sitting on one of the seats and was smoking while he waited for the police to come. All the passengers had gone, and he took a time out.

According to Euro News, a witness remarked that it must have been a Halloween stunt done by a person or a group. But it was real, and a Japanese Joker impersonator went on a rampage inside a train.

He added, people were running in hurriedly and panicked from other rail cars. That is when a man with a large knife, and waving it then walking towards his way. The weapon was slicked red with blood.

On Twitter, one video was captured and posted online showing a man with glasses, wearing a purple suit patterned after the Joker's outfit. Similar to the one in fictional comics.

Japanese police have arrested a 24-year-old man who, dressed as the Batman villain the Joker, used a kitchen knife to attack and injure 17 passengers riding on a Tokyo-bound train on Halloween night. pic.twitter.com/QUAuTWPUrc — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 1, 2021

The attacker sat while smoking his cigarette, with a single glove on the one hand only. He had a black mask under his chin, waiting calmly for the authorities to get him.

Attacker reveals motive behind the train stabbing incident

It took a while for the police to arrest him after the stabbing and throwing the acid incident. Even seemed bored puffing and crossing legs, like he was impatient to be taken off the train and booked.

The police came later after he sat on the train waiting for a long time. A video capture shows the police surrounding the deranged knifer.

When the police interrogated the man, Japanese media reported that he answered them with this statement, saying he wanted to kill someone and be sentenced to die for the crime.

The crime scene was the Keio train close to the Kokuryo station close to 8 p.m. last Sunday. The train was supposed to stop due to an emergency.

In the video, people were running back and an explosion, then flames. Next was people squeezing out of windows to get away. The Japanese Joker impersonator who went on a rampage was one of the most unusual public attacks on trains.

