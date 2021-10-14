A Republican group of lawmakers banded together to place a billboard that would read "Trump lost" along I-75 in Detroit, which would send a strong message to former United States President Donald Trump that he was losing support from his own party.

On Wednesday, Republicans for Voting Rights announced it was launching a quarter-million-dollar billboard campaign across the country. The efforts would urge state lawmakers to reject what the group considered Trump's frivolous audits of the 2020 presidential election results.

Billboard Against Donald Trump

The GOP members' plan will have them run in major markets in states where discussions about the audit in the 2020 elections are taking place. The areas include Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and New York Times Square.

The planned billboard in Detroit, Michigan, will be placed at southbound I-75 and 6 miles in the region. The group also plans to put billboards in the Midwest, placing signs in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The Republican Accountability Project aims to promote the billboards and wrote on its website that it was formed after the unprecedented Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. The group has three primary objectives; support Republicans in Congress who are defending the republic's institutions, work to unseat individuals responsibly involved in overturning a legitimate election, and fight against disinformation, lies, and conspiracy theories, Mlive reported.

The situation comes as several GOP members have expressed on Thursday that they would like to support a slate of Democratic lawmakers for next year's midterm elections. The efforts were made in a bid to stop the Republican Party from retaking control of Congress.

The group of lawmakers said they were disgusted by how many elected Republicans continued to embrace former President Trump's false claims. They said they would also support vulnerable Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, who has repeatedly rejected the former president's accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.

Centrist Republicans formed the Renew America Movement (RAM) after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots where Trump supporters stormed Congress. The group conceded that former President Trump and his conspiracy theories now had an iron grip on the party, Yahoo News reported.

Waning Support From Republicans

In a poll from August, about 30% of American adults have supported the claim that the 2020 presidential elections were rigged. The number, which was made up of 61% Republicans, 19% independents, and 10% Democrats, believed that Biden stole the seat from Trump.

On the other hand, the Republican businessman has, for his part, endorsed several candidates mounting primary challenges to GOP members who voted to impeach him for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. Trump also expressed his support of a Republican challenger against Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, one of seven individuals in his party who voted to convict him on the charge. However, the Senate ultimately acquitted the former president from the case.

The group said that it was imperative to support moderate candidates if they want to safeguard America's democracy from Trump. "With the mounting threats to our democracy and Constitution, we need people who work proactively to lead their party and the country away from the political extremes," said RAM's national political director, Joel Searby, Reuters reported.

