Fundraising for jailed US Marine, who criticized Joe Biden when the messed up Afghan pullout, gathers more than $2 million donations. The marine colonel has gotten much support to fight the alleged gagging by the Biden administration to prevent any more unnecessary comments.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, 40, scoured the White House, Pentagon, when he accused them of gross incompetence after the deaths of 13 young marines in the Kabul airport bombing.

He asked those responsible for the decisions that led to disaster and tragedy to get brave and accept accountability.

US Marine gets more than $2 million in donations

Last Monday, after he did follow orders to stop posting on social media, Scheller was silenced, arrested, and sent to the military prison at Camp Lejeune brig for allegedly breaking four military laws, reported the Daily Mail.

After serving his country for seventeen years and doing his duty, he would be in court in North Carolina. Many see it as persecution by the White House.

The fundraiser was headed by Eddie Gallagher, a Navy Seal who was charged with killing an ISIS pow in 2017 but pardoned by then-President Trump. His fundraiser, the Pipe Hitter Foundation, has gotten 26,000+ donations to reach $2,081,913.

All the donations will foot legal costs and help the marine's family whenever they lose military retirement benefits due to getting court-martialed under allegedly suspicious conditions.

This fundraising for the jailed US Marine who criticized Joe Biden is a move to let the administration know the public's sentiments.

The fundraisers' statement said that Stuart stood up for what is right and spoke out his mind, and said speaking would endanger his job, retirement, family finances to demand that someone in the higher-ups take responsibility. In the end, he did lose them but stood his ground, noted Task and Purpose.

Pipe Hitter Foundation remarked Scheller is the marine needed in such a time to push against what the Biden administration is doing to America. The administration has failed on many occasions, as its corrupt and failed policies have been getting worse. The fundraiser supports the US marine with #StandwithStu.

Despite the dangerous political and military atmosphere, his video on August 26 scathed the White House the same day the 13 Americans died in Kabul.

US Marine Scheller jailed for telling the truth in an online video

Netizens comment on his post on Twitter video saying that America cannot stay there forever remarked that many of his superiors just allowed things to happen. No one even said that abandoning Bagram Airfield was a strategic error. It set the stage to enable a rapid Taliban takeover, yet no one question it or wanted to lose their ranks.

"I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, I demand accountability." - Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller on the failures in Afghanistan that led to American servicemen dying. pic.twitter.com/JPH3nTctrG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2021

Soon after, he was sacked as commanding officer of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He was part of the infantry division for training, but he compromised it by the video he posted, stated by a Marine Corps spokesman, Maj. Jim Stenger.

One of his videos was the cause of his being relieved, thirty-six hours after he posted the first video. This one was ten minutes long, leaving the military and taking the system down.

Another video was addressed to his wife, saying he does not know what she'll do in the coming three days, then gave out his wife's Venmo and Paypal info as well.

He stated that his superiors would need jobs and security when he makes his move. The fundraising for jailed US Marine who criticized Joe Biden is symbolic of patriots who feel the Biden White House has too many shortcomings.

