Sean Spicer, Donald Trump's former press secretary, and Kellyanne Conway, former president's senior adviser, are among 11 former White House officials who have been urged to quit from military service academy advisory boards or face termination. Jen Psaki, the current White House press secretary, acknowledged the request, insisting that the decision was motivated by qualifications rather than politics.

Spicer and Conway have been named to the Naval and Air Force Academies' advisory boards. According to CNN, which was the first to publish the request, other Trump-era appointments that received notice included former national security adviser HR McMaster, who is on the board of West Point, and former director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought.

Several Trump appointees refused to accept Biden's demand

Air Force Academy retired General John Keane, Michael Wynne, Meaghan Mobbs, and David Urban on the West Point board, and John Coale on the Naval Academy board, are among the other appointees who have been requested to leave. On Wednesday, Psaki told reporters that the president's goal was to guarantee that board members were competent and shared his principles.

Several members nominated by Donald Trump to military academy advisory boards are refusing to resign after the Biden Administration informed them they would be fired if they didn't. Sean Spicer was one of those fired, and he spoke out against the other 17 on his Newsmax show on Wednesday.

Spicer spoke out after another appointee, Kellyanne Conway, tweeted that Biden should resign instead, and a third board member, Russ Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget, stated that he will complete his three-year term. President Joe Biden ordered 18 people to resign or be dismissed by 6 p.m., prompting charges that his administration was politicizing what should be nonpartisan advisory boards.

Six of the resigning appointees are from the Air Force Academy, six from the Military Academy, and six from the Naval Academy. The boards are made up of presidential appointees and members of Congress who are responsible for providing advice on anything from morale and discipline to the curriculum, as per Daily Mail.

Spicer stated on his show on NewsMax that the Trump nominees were removed because they wanted to incorporate leftist ideology into the curriculum, such as critical race theory, and they didn't want any resistance. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the action, despite accusations that the administration was risking politicizing the boards.

Trump appointee slammed Jen Psaki's suitable to her role

Following a request from the Biden administration, some notable members of former President Donald Trump's administration have openly refused to resign from their seats on the advisory boards of military academies. Biden's choice was disappointing but understandable given the need to deflect from a news cycle that he buried in several self-inflicted crises and declining poll ratings, according to Conway.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary from January to July 2017, has stated that he would not quit and that he will file a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the incident. Spicer was appointed to the Naval Academy board after serving as a commander in the US Naval Reserve.

Per Newsweek, Spicer slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her remarks regarding his suitability for the job. Meanwhile, Russell Vought, the head of Trump's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), published the letter he received on Twitter and stated that he would not resign.

Meaghan Mobbs, an Afghanistan veteran who serves on the Military Academy board at West Point, likewise declined to quit. Retired generals H.R. McMaster, Jack Keane, and Guy Swan, Washington attorney John Coale, retired colonel and Pentagon officer Douglas Macgregor, and lobbyist David Urban was among those asked to resign.

Coale expressed his displeasure with the decision, and Urban told CNN that he agreed with Meaghan Mobbs' judgment. On Wednesday, Psaki highlighted the administration's request for resignations.

