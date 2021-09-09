Chinese authorities announced $31 million in assistance to the Taliban's interim administration, more than three times the amount the FBI is paying for information leading to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Taliban Considers China as Their Most Important Partner

In a recently published article in MSN News, a Taliban spokesman said last week that because China is willing to invest and develop their nation, it is their most significant partner and offers a fundamental and exceptional chance for them. Furthermore, China is their gateway to global markets.

In a video conference with counterparts and senior diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the $31 million in aid. Afghanistan will get food, winter supplies, vaccinations, and medications from China.

Furthermore, China said on Wednesday that the Taliban's new interim administration has put an end to "anarchy" in Afghanistan, calling it a "necessary step" toward restoring order, while maintaining its position that the Afghan militant group should form a broad-based political structure and pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, according to a published report in Livemint.

Blinken Criticized the Designation of Global Terrorist of the Dreaded Haqqani Network as the Interior Minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sounded a note of caution, noting that several of the key players, notably the recently appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who the FBI seeks, and four Guantanamo Bay graduates, had a checkered past.

Blinken said during a press briefing at Ramstein Air Base, where he met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, said "It certainly does not meet the test of inclusivity, and it includes people who have very challenging track records," according to a published article in Daily Advent.

He also added in his statement that the country's involvement with the Taliban and a government, whether temporary or permanent, will be in the national interest, interests of the United States, and the interests of its allies across the globe.

Taliban Formed a New Government

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced a hardline temporary administration headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with important positions held by high-profile Taliban members, including the interior minister, who is a specially designated global terrorist of the feared Haqqani Network.

Wang, on the other hand, reaffirmed China's position that the Taliban should form a broad-based, inclusive political system. He expressed his hope that Afghanistan would develop a broad-based, inclusive political system, pursue moderate and sensible internal and international policies, fight all forms of terrorism, and live in peace with its neighbors.

Meanwhile, When asked whether China will recognize the new administration, Wang said the Chinese embassy in Afghanistan is still operational, despite Beijing's calls for an "open and inclusive" government. It can also be remembered that China pledged to remain its embassy after the full withdrawal of the U.S. in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, following the Taliban's takeover of power last month, China, along with Pakistan and Russia, has maintained its embassy in Kabul open, and its ambassador has spoken with senior Taliban leaders. In July of this year, a Taliban team led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar traveled to China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

