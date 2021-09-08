White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested there may be additional restrictions placed on unvaccinated individuals ahead of President Joe Biden's announcement on new COVID-19 measures on Thursday.

Biden To Announce the Next Phase Against COVID-19

In a recently published article in The Hill, the White House said that President Biden will announce additional steps in his administration's COVID-19 response on Thursday, which includes testing, requirements, and school measures based on a person's vaccination status.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said "There are six steps the president's announcing, there will be new components. Some of that will be related to access to testing, some will be related to mandates, some will be related to how we ensure kids will be protected in schools."

Moreover, following the release of the employment report last week, the president said that his administration is looking for measures to make it safer for students to return to school and for employees to return to work, according to a recently published report in Your News.

Officials Finalising the New Steps To Combat the Pandemic

Early this week, authorities were still refining details, but the address would include several components relating to schools, private businesses, and government employee obligations. The address was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but a White House source informed a news outlet later Tuesday morning that the date is still subject to change and that it will instead take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Psaki gave little information about the requirements that could be enforced on unvaccinated Americans. She told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday that the federal government lacks the power to require everyone to be vaccinated, according to a report published in CNN News.

Furthermore, Biden's coronavirus team has been in charge of developing the following steps. There are still certain limits to what the administration can do, and it is still expected that the federal government would not be able to impose a wide vaccine requirement, as officials have previously said.

Biden To Meet His Advisers Before Delivering a Speech

In a recently published article in 247 News Around the World, Biden, who will meet with his COVID-19 advisors on Wednesday, gave a speech six months ago in which he said that the US had "made significant progress" against the virus.

The president's address on Thursday may allude to a recent declaration by the leaders of various government health organizations that third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, often known as booster injections, will be available around September 20. The booster dosages, on the other hand, have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden has already mandated that all government workers and contractors get the COVID-19 vaccination or follow rigorous testing and social distancing procedures. To continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid money, Biden also ordered nursing facilities to encourage their employees to receive the vaccination.

As schools reopen and instances of the highly transmissible Delta form have been on the increase, the government is juggling how to convince more Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 while also trying to make a third dose of the vaccine accessible in the autumn.

