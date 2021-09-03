Shocking alligator attacks are fearsome, and their victims are in a challenging situation when those awful jaws lock on them. The damage these animals can do is unimaginable, and these animals are ferocious forces of nature. This reptile can grow bigger than an adult male and lives a semi-aquatic lifestyle, usually lies in wait until a victim comes close enough for its jaws.

Here are horror stories where encounters between these predators and people sometimes end in death.

When these terrible jaws strike!

Recently, when a 71-year-old man went into the water at the height of Hurricane Ida, he went out to check his property. Unfortunately, one of the reptiles was lurking in the water and took the victim, said the police, reported the Sun UK. The pensioner never thought the beast lurked in the floodwaters and got ambushed, then death rolled by the predator. It is not so uncommon for these incidents, as shown by these reports.

When Darth Gator dragged her into its aquarium, Utah Alligator handler Lindsay Bull's hand was injured. It went into a death roll that injured her hand, which was in its jaws. She was saved by one of the visitors who went in and wrestled the ghastly gator wanting a part of the woman for lunch. But Bull says she does not blame the gator.

Arms almost ripped off

In 2012, an alligator encountered an off-duty scientist, Fred Boyce. When the victim helped out, one of these predators was seen on Highway 70 in North Carolina, cited the Sun-Sentinel. What happened could have killed him. It was a dreadful error that ended in tragedy in these shocking alligator attacks.

When he was trying to help the reptile, it charged toward him and bit him, which nearly made the victim one-armed. No provocation was done to the animal, and it just wanted to kill the man.

A recorded video shows Boyce fighting off the awful blood-thirsty beast. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission took him to the hospital because he nearly lost an arm in the encounter.

Head nearly torn off

In 2013, one teen boy narrowly got killed in a gator attack. Oddly the beast had its jaws clamped on his head. The victim, Andrew Hudson, 17, survived with 19 stitches on his head when he met with the awful beast in Geneva, Florida. Barely surviving a death roll in the water but got away with great luck when it could have been fatal. The wound went around the forehead and to the back of the skull. A 10-foot monster gator caused it at the Econ River, State Park.

A man survived but lost his testicles

This attack is still dreadful to even think about it, and the victim Fredric Iman, 68, is lucky to be breathing at all. He reported that a nine-footer alligator attacks him when gotten ambushed in a pond while taking a bath in 2007. During the attack, he Had the eyes of the animal been poked in desperation.

It's not as severe as getting bitten on the head or an arm almost torn off, but he lost one testicle with a finger and toes in this not-so-good encounter. He spoke to the ABC7 in the hospital, saying he could have died. These shocking alligator attacks show the power of these beasts, and the lucky manage to get away.

