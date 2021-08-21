Archaeologists discover evidence of slaughtered Polish citizens by Nazis in Death Valley. Among the finds were personal items from those killed by the Nazis that serve as evidence of atrocities done in World War II.

It's been years since the Second World War, and experts uncovered substantial evidence of heinous massacres in Poland.

Items that archeologists found are cremated remains, wedding rings, and bullets are seen by the scientists covering the dig.

Massacre of civilians

Early in the Second World War, in Poland, 30 to 35,000 Polish civilians were killed mercilessly by Nazis in the Pomeranian province, later called Death valley after Germany conquered Poland, reported the Daily Mail.

These killing fields where thousand died without the world knowing the crimes committed by the Nazis. In the final months of 1945, as the allied approached, that spurred recovery of the bodies left and burn the remains to conceal the atrocity.

Years later, these crimes are uncovered by discovering the hidden massacre excavated by the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw.

Working with a team of experts to prove the evidence via the archives and coordinating with locals to pursue digs in the area where the remains are, they found proof of slaughtered Polish citizens by Nazis is crucial for the study.

Death Valley in Poland is only one of the 400 places where the Nazis have killed masses of civilians. Dug up in the mass graves where numerous dead artifacts were seen, left with the corpses after getting sprayed and shot up, and dumped in a non-descript grave.

War crimes

From 1939 to 1940, the systematic killing of civilians is a campaign with mass execution of 12,000 people, close to Piasnica village. Mass killings were common in this period with the occupied territories.

Dr. Dawid Kobialka, an archaeologist and cultural anthropologist at the Polish Academy of Sciences, with the other researchers, also examined archived material and interacted with the local community and learn about these events, cited the Heritage Daily.

Kobialka added that he lived close to Death Valley during childhood and played there. Thirty years later, a mass grave of 500 polish dead is discovered, which is quite ironic.

Right after the war, 168 victims were dug up in the site, and there might have been more graves that were still unknown. In 1945, before the war ended, Nazis rush to keep their war crimes, noted Live Science.

Dr. Kobiałka remarked that the research in 2020 that helped trace the lost grave in 1945 came with the items they had when they died.

He added that they found a wedding ring among the items from the dead, identified by doctor Dariusz Burczyk of the Institute of National Remembrance. Archeologists found out that Irena Szydłowska owned it.

She is a courier of the Polish Home Army. Her family has been informed of the find, and soon the ring will be restored to them.

These items will help determine the identities of the slaughter individuals, where mass killing in 1945 is composed of captured resistance fighters.

Soon the victims in the Polish 'Death Valley' will be known via these items and the fate of the dead. In the area where the excavation is about 10 acres, evidence of slaughtered Polish citizens by Nazis has been found there.

