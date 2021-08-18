Beijing will not sit by, and China warned the US to be ready for wars to fight in the next 100 years. Developments in world affairs, like the fall of Afghanistan, have encouraged China to issue a grave threat that might have substance.

US military strategists notice it to do better or lose engagement to a near-peer force like the PLA. With the routing of US forces by the Taliban, it will be a serious concern.

Geopolitical expert Matt Gertken mentioned these concerns as China faces the US head-on to be the top super-power.

Can Joe Biden rally US Forces in the Indo-Pacific?

The administration of Biden is doing the steps to get a secure foothold in the South Pacific. But, China is deadly serious with a better nationalist foreign policy that the current US administration lacks. It draws both nations into a strategic showdown in the future, reported Express UK.

Speaking to Kitco News, Gertken stated that it would be several wars, not a single war to fight. Having powerful navies with limited engagements won't balloon to all-out, and no holds war, noted INNS.

Unlike World War II, this will be an extended skirmish, not one decisive conflict caused by historical reasons.

Gertken added that political leaders should try the diplomatic path to avoid armed attrition that would be costly and destructive.

One of these reasons is that the US has not done very well in the Middle East in recent years. China warned the US to be ready for wars for its dismal performance as a self-proclaimed global policeman, cited the Daily Advent.

China was ignored during the Obama administration and developed a strong military while the US was looking away. But that mistake will change as a new strategy will attempt to restart a move to regain the Pacific.

If the Americans get their strategic anchor in the Pacific, it will push back Beijing, but the pressure might cause serious tension. China is likely to be a prosperous nation but slowing a bit because it needs to be seen as less belligerent, added Gertken.

China's aggression faced by the Quad

Lessening nationalism and a fierce foreign policy need to be overhauled, so headway to dialogue can be done. China's bullying instead has caused severe tension with Asian neighbors who are US-allied as well. However, Beijing can't allow everyone to hate them.

Members of the Quad like Japan had asked Australia to stand up to the plate and face China squarely on the face. Australia does not like the aggression from mainland China and has been a thorn on its side for months.

The media mentioned that Japan remarked that Australia should turn the screws on the CCP.

According to the defense minister of Japan, China is using for to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific very dangerously, calling the attention of Australia, the US, India, and the EU nation to stop the Beijing drive to control the region.

Japan is more than concerned about what could happen if nothing was done. Nothing makes it more straightforward as China warned the US to be ready for wars that impact other nations in the region.

