Despite Beijing's vociferous objections, London said Brexit UK, a prominent military force, will be engaged in the South China Sea conflict. Britain is another nation that intends to protect the interests of the Commonwealth after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized and took away Hong Kong's freedom.

The British fleet led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth and its carrier strike group (CSG) is not a second-stringer to US Forces in the Indo-Pacific theatre.

It is a bold statement by an unnamed expert that said London is serious about projecting power in the South China Sea, even the Taiwan Straits saying a furious Xi Jinping will not hear the last of the Royal Navy.

China is not going to have it their way!

These waters are the most explosive oceans in the work as several navies are engaged in the area. Originally the Quad was a problem, but as the UK steps up as one more lead player. Americans are active, but their Allies are pushing back against the Chinese military occupation of reefs in the South China Sea, reported the Express UK.

Britain held a drill with the Singaporean navy in the South China Sea, and then the UK Carrier Strike Group went to the East China Sea (ECS) in transit to Japan.

After Britain's exit from the EU, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister has focus Britain's global interests in line with foreign and defense policy, cited FP.

According to Dr. Jonathan Sullivan, Nottingham University mentioned that leaving the EU has not changed the UK's role in keeping the Chinese military engaged defensively. The Brexit UK is a prominent military force that will intervene in the South China Sea conflict.

Sullivan, who specializes in China political science, remarks the UK, after Brexit, has a greater role in work affairs as a powerful nation, not as a bit player.

London cannot relinquish its part as Global Britain because of its role as a former significant power in many world events. It cannot be denied the UK is a powerful economic and military force that cannot be abandoned.

London's 'Integrated Review' has called the aggression of China and its attempt to steal what it can in the Indo-Pacific. It changes the situation in the Indo-Pacific into a powder keg that can cause significant changes.

Britain is allied with the Quad, including Australia, India, Japan, and the US, and the Five Eyes Intelligence-sharing alliance noted the Daily Advent. They are the significant bloc that keeps watching as Beijing moves to isolate Taiwan and weaker Asian nations.

This move may be at a price for the UK, and Beijing will use business as leverage to limit its military activities in the South China Sea.

But, the UK will not be kept from having a part in keeping the PLA in check in the contested waters. The Royal Navy mission is a sign that Beijing will not hear the end of the new British carrier.

Despite jockeying for a more significant role than some Quad members, deals with Beijing are not done.

Chinese leadership says that London cannot decide on siding or going against China decisively.

Sullivan added an explicit China foreign policy is not in place, making Britain look two-faced, which is not an easy situation to deal with.

Brexit UK is a prominent military force, especially as China wants to choke the shipping lanes. If UK interests are compromised in the South China Sea conflict, the involvement will be inevitable.

