As the pressure in the straits is getting serious from Beijing, Taiwan is holding its biggest war games to signal it can defend itself in an invasion. Developments between the two China's are getting worse, Beijing continually looms as a constant threat.

The island enclave will have its largest drills to practice its defense should China decide to attack.

Recent activities in the South China Sea with foreign navies sailing to show solidarity with Taipei have drawn the ire of Xi Jinping. Recently, threatening the battlegroup of the HMS Queen Elizabeth as it breached into the Indo-Pacific.

Wargames asserts Taiwan is capable of defense

Taiwan's possible fall in an all-out invasion is causing tension in western countries against China, even reassuring there will be support for the besieged island. There will be live-firing drills involving all military branches scheduled on September 13, reported the Express UK.

According to Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen , adding it will be done for five days. It states that all the preparation will make the military better through exchanges and working together.

Its end goal is to increase the defensive capability, keep stability in the Taiwan Strait, and keep the peace against a belligerent China, noted the Daily Star.

Activities during the drill will be practicing fighters in accomplishing emergency take-offs and landings. The goal is to prep military and civilian ports that Chinese missiles and artillery will target.

The Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) will work to soften up the targets before their ground units enter the fray. But, keep some facilities for planes and ships still intact if they can. Taiwan holding its biggest wargames, will practice how to stop them.

China's Communist Party (CCP) held a 100th-anniversary blowout a month earlier, with Xi Jinping saying that interference to retake Taiwan will bloody heads, citing the Daily Advent.

Mainland China covets the island

The CCP says that Taipei has been an independent state since World War 2, but China says that Taiwan cannot be separated from the mainland.

In 2021, Xi Jinping has cautioned the Republic of Taiwan not to declare independence for it means war, as the United States says it will stop the PLA's aggression.

Even before that, the People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF) has been flying planes close to Taiwanese airspace. After the US pledge assistance, Russian sided with the Chinese military.

According to a PLA spokesperson warned Japan was not to send forces to fight back and assist, not to even think about it. Any instance will mean military reprisals against Japan, an unprecedented threat as an invitation to war.

It became worse when the used of thermonuclear devices to stop Japan in its tracks. Not only on, but more nuke bombs will be fire to make Tokyo wave the white flag.

After the Royal Naval leaves, two British patrol boats will be station in Asia in the fall. No details are available where they will be staying in Asia.

Britain wants to improve security ties with Japan, as China is prepping for a big invasion of Taiwan.

The UK is stepping up, and NATO allies are filling the gaps to help in keeping the region in the hands of Allies, not China. With Taiwan holding its biggest war games and the allies stepping up, China will not have an easy time seizing it.

