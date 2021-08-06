Due to the dispute involving Nas Daily founder Nuseir Yassin and world-renowned traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od and chef-businesswoman Louise Mabulo, the official Nas Daily Facebook page has lost a great number of followers.

After Louise De Guzman Mabulo, a Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 listee, recounted her experiences working with Nas Daily's founder, Nuseir Yassin, the media firm has come under fire in the Philippines. Mabulo, the creator of The Cacao Project, wrote on Facebook about her experience working with Yassin in the Philippines in 2019 when the internet celebrity went to the Philippines to cover her story.

Nad Daily has a fresh backlash online

Mabulo claimed she was a Yassin fan at the time and would watch his videos with her father every day. However, it appears that the oft-repeated cliché "never meet your heroes" applies to Mabulo. The Cacao Project was established to provide Filipino farmers with chocolate plant seedlings and teach them how to grow cacao ethically to have a more sustainable living. According to Forbes, the program assisted over 200 farmers in planting 80,000 trees last year.

Per MSN, Grace Palicas, Apo Whang Od's grandniece, said Nas Academy's Whang Od Academy was a "scam." This was connected to the vlogger's feud with Apo Whang Od's grandniece, Grace Palicas. Netizens on Twitter were criticizing Nas and seeking to cancel his web pages, including his Nas Academy. Some people have already stopped following Nas Daily and other international content providers that post Filipino content.



As a result of the challenges, Nas Daily Facebook followers have decreased from 40 million to 20 million as of today. Mabulo's claim elicited a response from the YouTuber himself. Nas Daily, a YouTuber, disputed Mabulo's accusations on his Facebook page, stating that her account was not accurate on the ground.

His side stated that they were "supporting" Mabulo and her Cacao Project, which is why he and his crew went from Singapore to the Philippines to share her incredible tale with the globe. Nas then accused Mabulo of fabricating her tale and refusing to post any false news on his website. After breaking his 2-year silence on what happened when they sought to tell her story, he provided Mabulo some "guidance."

Other nations previously want to cancel Nas Daily

The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) organization issued a boycott call last year, urging people all over the globe to boycott Nuseir Yassin, aka Nas Daily, a well-known YouTuber, and Vlogger. Nas' attempt to normalize the UAE-Israel normalization pact, which was strongly criticized by citizens from many Arab states and beyond, including Palestinians, on both governmental and popular levels, prompted the appeal.

The BDS call was also for individuals who had been selected to attend NasDaily Academy training. It appears to be having an effect. Israa Elshareef, a Palestinian media activist, announced her withdrawal from a training program in which many people had expressed interest.

Only 80 Arab content producers were chosen for Nas Academy's initiative to get stipends in return for producing videos for six months. In a video titled "Beware of Loser Arabs," Nas responds to the BDS appeal, labeling people who criticize him "enemies of success."

The 28-year-old social media celebrity was born in the historical Palestinian town of Arraba. He has an Israeli passport and considers as a Palestinian-Israeli. Israel likes to think of him as a Palestinian-Israeli. He has frequently stated that he makes videos to make "the world a better place." He has traveled much of the world in 1,000 days, recording a thousand 60-second videos and publishing them on his Facebook page, NasDaily.

Many Palestinians accuse him of whitewashing Israel's war crimes against them. He's been dubbed an Israeli spy by some. While Nas recognizes Palestine-Israel as a dispute, he had stayed away from discussing the fundamental reason, or how it all began in 1948, when Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homes so that Zionists could have their land, as per TRT World.

