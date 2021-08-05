The 2020 Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony is barely around the corner, and some ball games have already begun. The Olympic Games are a visual feast as well as a sporting spectacle. In the past, there was always a plethora of high-profile sportsmen that dazzled sports enthusiasts. In specific ways, their participation can aid in the promotion of the event and raise viewership.

Olympic competitors are unquestionably in excellent physical condition. While most Olympians are competitively at the top of their game, not all of them are charming. There are a few who might easily be models or Hollywood celebrities. Some of the competitors competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are quite attractive, giving us even another incentive to tune in.

Most handsome athletes in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

This post will look at some of the most exciting male athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here is a list of the ten most handsome, attractive athletes that are competing in various sports:

Jeong Seung-wo (Football)

Per MINEWS, football player Jeong Seung-wo has recently grabbed the attention of netizens due to his attractive appearance, and his resemblance to SHINEE member Minhao and EXO member CHEN has sparked intense discussion. This dashing piece of fresh meat is presently representing the Daegu Football Club. He is at the pinnacle of his physical attractiveness.

Jeong Seung-won, 24, now plays for Daegu FC and rotates forward for the Korean Olympic squad. Although his football achievements are not especially noteworthy and are still in the early stages of development, many domestic fans are impressed by him since he has the look of a top-notch artist and does not combine with Korean entertainment.

Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimming)

Paltrinieri, an Italian swimmer, presently owns the world record for 1500m (short course) and is projected to win the men's 1500m and 800m freestyle events. At the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Republic of Korea, he competed in the open water swimming and earned silver in the 5km mixed team relay. At the 2021 European Championships in Budakalasz, Hungary, he also won gold medals in the 5km and 10km individual events and the 5km mixed team relay.

Johnny Hooper (Water Polo)

The 24-year-old played a crucial part in the United States' thrilling 15-13 triumph over Japan on the first day of the men's water polo competition. In 2016, the team initially turned down the attacker, but things have changed dramatically since then. So Johnny Hooper, a first-time Olympic water polo player with dual citizenship in the United States and Japan, was ecstatic at the prospect of representing the United States in front of his family and friends at the Tokyo Games. However, with Japan under a state of emergency and no spectators permitted due to COVID-19, Hooper, an attacker, is prepared to battle against them from home when the US plays Japan on Sunday, LA Times reported.

Max Whitlock (Gymnastics)

Since ancient times, there have been numerous attractive men in gymnastics, the most famous of which is German athlete Marcel Nguyen. Unfortunately, he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury two months earlier at the Tokyo Olympics and could not participate. However, it makes little difference because the beauty of the gymnastics field also includes sportsmen like British great Max Whitlock. Everyone should be familiar with this British gymnastic talent as he won gold medals in both the floor exercise and pommel horse events at the Rio Olympics. He is a particularly dangerous opponent for the Chinese gymnastics squad.

Robert "Bobby" Finke (Swimming)

The 21-year-old is one of 53 swimmers who compete for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. He began swimming at the age of six and hasn't stopped since. He broke the Florida Age Group State Championships (Flags) 800m freestyle meet record at 14. Bobby Finke will be the first to admit that his expectations for the Tokyo Olympics were low. He was delighted to make the US team in two challenging freestyle events. He now has a couple of golds. On Sunday, Finke won the 1,500-meter freestyle, capping off his astonishing ascension as the world's best male distance swimmer. He used his signature closing kick to leave the race in his wake.

Kim Ji Wook (Synchronized Swimming)

Kim Ji Wook is a diver competing in this year's Olympics for the Republic of Korea. He competed in the 3m springboard synchronized mixed diving competition partnering with Kim Su-ji. Although they did not place, they both want to compete in the future Olympics. Kim Ji Wook of South Korea has taken the internet by storm with his diving abilities and good looks.

Pita Taufatofua (Taekwondo)

At the last Olympics in Rio, this taekwondo player shattered the internet, and he did it again during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. This year, Taufatofua made history by being the first individual to compete in three consecutive Olympics. We can't wait to see what he has in store for us next year.

Pita Taufatofua, a three-time Olympian famous for his Adonis-like appearance during the 2016 and 2018 Opening Ceremonies, will compete in Taekwondo. Taufatofua competed in cross-country skiing at the 2018 Winter Games.

Tongan 🇹🇴

"Otua mo Tonga ko hoku Tofiʻa!" pic.twitter.com/7hqIEhDbR8 — Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) March 29, 2021

Luka Doncic (Basketball)

Luka Doncic, 22, is a famous fried chicken in both the FIBA and NBA arenas, and his strength is quite outstanding. Doni played admirably in the qualifications as the heart of Slovenia. Slovenia's overall performance is strong, and it will likely compete for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In terms of looks, the blond-haired Doncic may not be the most attractive of young men, but he is a gorgeous man with a pleasant demeanor, and his behavior is bright and friendly. Furthermore, Doncic, who enjoys eating ham, proves that a man may appear at ease even if he is a little fat, as per Siakap Keli.

Matt Anderson (Volleyball)

Matt Anderson, a two-time Olympian, is back in the game, joining Team USA's volleyball squad in Tokyo for the Summer Games this year. Matt's young wife, who has been seen cheering him on in the crowds and social media, is rooting for him.

Jackie (née Gillum) Anderson is Matt Anderson's current wife. The pair is said to have married last summer. Matt used the hashtag "newlastname" to post an Instagram photo of himself and Jackie during their wedding in August 2020.

Ran Takahashi (Volleyball)

A rookie on Japan's men's volleyball team has unexpectedly become a star. During Japan's match versus Canada on July 26, fans drew the notice of athlete Ran Takahashi, 19. Takahashi moved the net during the game, simulated a spike, and then turned it into a fast set to Yuki Ishikawa, his team captain. Ran Takahashi has become a new "obsession" on social media, with pictures and video snippets swarming Twitter in recent days. His captivating smile and enticing looks had become the buzz of the town. He has already established himself as a fan favorite, not just among Japanese residents but also among foreign spectators. The 19-year-old athlete, though, is far more than a lovely face.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a must-watch!

On July 23, the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed for a year, officially began. Although there was no aid from the crowd this time, the players' help from worldwide is still quite active. Regardless of the intensity of the competition, the spectators paid extra attention to athletes who had particularly appealing looks.

When Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua walked out all oiled up and had females dripping wet, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics became hotter. He wasn't the only handsome man at the event, though; several other male athletes were as well. Furthermore, following the Olympics, China, the United States, and Japan are projected to be the most medals.

