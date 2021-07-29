On Wednesday, the Kremlin criticized US President Joe Biden's characterization of Russia and said that it was inaccurate and showed a lack of understanding of the nation. Biden recently has blurted out that what Russia only possesses are nuclear weapons and oil.

Biden Boasted U.S. Intelligence Against Russia

Pres. Joe Biden, during his speech on Tuesday, stated that if the U.S. got into a "real shooting war" with a "major power," it might be the consequence of a massive cyber assault, underlining what Washington views as increasing dangers posed by Russia and China.

Biden bragged that the United States intelligence agencies were superior to their Russian counterparts and that Putin had "a serious issue," according to a recently published article in MSN News.

Biden said, "He's sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else. Nothing else. Their economy is, what?, the eighth smallest in the world now, largest in the world? He knows he's in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous, in my view," US News reports.

Read Also: Russia Conducts Massive Pacific Drills in Asia, Intercepts US Spy Plane

Kremlin Spokesman Released a Statement

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, recognized Russia's nuclear capabilities and huge oil and gas industry but questioned Biden's claim. According to Peskov, saying that there is nothing else in Russia is incorrect. He also stated that it is a misunderstanding of contemporary Russia and erroneous information.

In a recently published article in NDTV, Biden, who delivered the speech while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), seemed to have customized his message for his country's intelligence community and intended to make an impact, according to Peskov.

Despite attempts to normalize relations, Peskov said that the U.S. was an adversary of Russia. Senior U.S. and Russian officials started discussions on strategic nuclear stability on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he also said "[The United States] can hardly be called a partner. It is more like an opponent or a 'vis-a-vis'. Still, the fact that experts are sitting in Geneva today is a positive sign."

Biden Says Russia Is Messing 2022 Election

Biden delivered his anti-Putin comments to a group of approximately 120 US intelligence officials gathering at the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) in northern Virginia on this day, according to a recently published article in POLITICO.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of attempting to sabotage the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, which are set to take place in November of next year and will see all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate up for grabs. The U.S. president described Putin as "scary," alleging that his Russian counterpart is in charge of an economy based only on nuclear weapons and "nothing else."

Biden stated that Russia is already doing something about the 2022 elections and disinformation, based on information he got during his daily briefing. Without going into detail, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's activities constitute a "pure breach" of US sovereignty. The U.S president also mentioned an uptick in cyberattacks, including ransomware, purportedly carried out by Russia.

Related Article: Russia, China Offer Support to Syria as Joe Biden Moves to Wind Down Afghanistan-Iraq War



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.