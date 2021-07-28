Representative Jim Jordan, a close supporter of Donald Trump, has confessed that he communicated with the former president on the day of the US Capitol incident.

On Fox News on Tuesday, the congressman from Ohio confessed to having had the discussion. Bret Baier, the host, questioned Jordan on whether he spoke to the president on January 6 amid the tragic unrest.

Jim Jordan was barred from joining the committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Jordan as one of five Republicans to serve on the bipartisan group. Still, Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked him from participating due to worries over his involvement in advancing the false election-fraud claims that sparked the violence.

One of the significant issues members on the panel will address what Trump did after giving his incendiary speech to supporters near the Capitol on the day of the incident. Witnesses who can testify about the former president's activities that day will be subpoenaed, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican on the committee.

Jordan was named to the committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as did Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was also barred from joining the committee. Banks and Jordan were removed from the committee because of statements they made undermining the probe, the top Democratic senator said in a statement to The New York Times.

McCarthy withdrew all of the Republicans he had nominated to participate in the inquiry after Pelosi decided to bar Jordan and another Trump supporter, Rep. Jim Banks, from the committee.

Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans on the panel, were nominated by Pelosi and are regarded as pariahs in their party for opposing Trump over the insurgency, as per Business Insider. Prior to Jordan's statement that he talked with Trump on January 6, Cheney said Jordan might be summoned as a material witness in the committee's inquiry.

Read Also: Joe Biden Hails Deal to Transform US With $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan; Senators Concern Over Price Tag

What did Jim Jordan, Donald Trump discuss on the day of the Capitol riot?

Fox News presenter Bret Baier questioned Jordan on Tuesday if he had spoken with the then-president on the day of the fatal Capitol insurgency. The Republican congressman said he met with Donald Trump on January 6 but refused to divulge what they discussed.

On Fox News, Bret Baier asked Rep. Jim Jordan R-OH a very simple question: Did you talk to President Trump on January 6?



Baier had to follow up to get the answer - 'Yes.'pic.twitter.com/HgQZQIyqWX — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 27, 2021

"I talked to the president. I never talk about what we talk about. I just don't think that's appropriate, just like I don't talk about what happens in Republican conferences," he admits.

Baier accepted his response as confirmation and went on to ask Jordan what the former president said on that particular day and what Trump was thinking about. Jordan sidestepped his question by focusing on the witnesses they needed to testify.

Jordan's remarks added to those made by fellow Republicans attempting to shift blame for the violent rioting from Trump to Democratic legislators, implying that they had not sufficiently planned for such violence.

Jordan pressed false election fraud accusations on the House floor just as rioters descended on the Capitol. He has vocally backed Trump's attempts to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election results.

Meanwhile, Banks has linked the Capitol violence to riots last summer following the murder of George Floyd and has slammed the McCarthy-appointed committee for being set up to "malign conservatives," Daily Mail reported.

Related Article: House Republicans Hold Pelosi Responsible for Jan. 6 US Capitol Siege for Neglecting Duty

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.