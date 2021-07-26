Officers from the Vancouver, Washington, region are grieving the loss of a deputy who was killed in a shooting on Friday night.

A Deputy Was Killed While in the Line of Duty

In a recently published article in CNN News, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, had been on the job for 15 years before being killed while in the line of duty. Around 7:00 p.m., the deputy was engaged in a shooting incident. The Clark County Sheriff's Office has already identified the suspects.

Police authorities said that Brown was conducting surveillance at 3508 NE 109th Avenue in his car. Other units on the same detail in the vicinity were unable to contact Brown over the radio. A civilian reported hearing gunshots and seeing a guy bleeding inside a car.

In a published report from the Flash Alert, the office shared: "During his tenure at the Sheriff's office he worked as a Corrections Deputy, Patrol Deputy and was currently assigned as a Detective." Moreover, during a news media briefing, Sgt. Brent Waddell of the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

Two Persons Arrested While One Remained At Large

According to authorities, two individuals have been apprehended while the third suspect is still being sought. Authorities believe the individuals are armed and dangerous.

The arrested suspects were Abran Raya-Leon, 28 years old, and Misty M. Raya, 35 years old. They were detained on unrelated felony warrants after an "exhaustive search," Vancouver, Washington, police stated in a news statement on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, another man identified as Guillermo O. Raya, 26, is still being sought, according to the police. Guillermo O. Raya is considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued in connection with the incident, according to a published report in ABC News.

Witnesses told detectives that Guillermo Raya was worried that police were following him and approached Brown while sitting in an unmarked SUV, according to an arrest warrant document obtained by The Columbian.

Sheriff's Office Released Official Statement

Officials said two men and a woman left the scene in a car and were followed by police. Their car collided at the intersection of Padden Parkway and Interstate 205. The three then fled on foot, according to police.

The Sheriff's Office said,"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area. Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."

According to OPB, Brown was a member of a southern Washington anti-drug task team. Neighbors claimed several unmarked police cars, most likely undercover, were part of the first police reaction.

The circumstances behind Brown's death are still unknown. The Columbian stated that witnesses at The Pointe Apartments, where the incident happened, claimed they heard gunfire about 7 p.m. Several law enforcement cars were on the scene shortly.

