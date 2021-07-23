On Newsmax, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said that President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and not in command of the country. Chris Salcedo, the show's host, claimed Biden "had lost control of the pandemic," citing unvaccinated migrants crossing the border.

"Shouldn't the Republican Party hold Biden responsible for putting America in reverse when it comes to the China virus?" he questioned Cawthorn. Republicans have previously promoted the unsubstantiated claim that Biden is mentally unstable.

Jill is "cruel to mentally unstable" Joe Biden

Jill Biden, according to Cawthorn, should be chastised for being "cruel" to her husband. The congressman stated that he would welcome a congressional investigation of Joe Biden's reasoning to better comprehend it and that he could find his way to Congress. He went on to argue that Jill Biden should be indicted, not for criminal charges, but for being "cruel" to her husband, The Independent via MSN reported.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn't the first Republican to raise concerns about Biden's mental health. In June, 14 Republicans, led by former White House physician Ronny Jackson, signed a letter urging the president to take a cognitive test. During a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, Jackson, who represents Texas' 13th congressional district, repeated his demand for Biden to take a cognitive test.

Former President Donald Trump has been chastised for boasting about passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in 2018. The exam isn't designed to assess intellect; rather, it's supposed to determine if a person is experiencing cognitive decline, as per Newsweek through MSN.

Read Also: Joe Biden Loses Track in Another Blunder While Speaking to Half-Empty CNN Town Hall

Cawthorn wants to prosecute Fauci

If the Republicans retake the House in 2022, Cawthorn says he intends to "prosecute" Anthony Fauci. Even as the delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated communities and it becomes clearer that vaccinations are a key to stamping out the disease, Cawthorn's remark highlights how Fauci has become central to GOP attacks on the Biden administration and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per The Hill, Cawthorn made the comments during an interview with Just the News on Real America's Voice, a conservative news website. Fauci has worked for the federal government for decades and has received praise from members of both parties for his work on a variety of infectious diseases, including AIDS.

However, right-wing personalities have politicized his work; and Cawthorn's comments resembled those of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he would ask the Department of Justice to investigate Fauci for lying to Congress.

Paul has falsely claimed that the National Institutes of Health funds gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has come under fire as a probable source of the Covid-19. These allegations have been refuted by Fauci in several instances.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Paul and Fauci had a heated discussion regarding the assertion, with Fauci asserting that Paul "didn't know" what he was talking about. The 25-year-old congressman was responding to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's earlier this week request for Fauci to be sent to the Department of Justice following their heated confrontation on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Paul and Cawthorn have pushed a conspiracy theory that a potential virus leak in a Wuhan lab was not unintended and was linked with Fauci and the United States government's research on transmissible diseases.

Related Article: Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn Proposes No-Fly For Illegals Act



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.