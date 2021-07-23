Before the F-22 Raptor became America's newest stealth fighter, the Northrop YF-23 was one option that could have defeated it. The designer of the diamond winged fighter took a different step from the winning design.

During the 1980s, Russian was producing the MiG-29, and other Russian aerospace firms were making planes giving the F-15 Eagle a run for its money. Americans needed to get an edge to win.

The US Air Force (USAF) answer was a call for a radical new plane that changed warfare forever. They had stealth that was a top-secret technology.

F-22 and YF-23 rivalry ;Vying over superiority

In 1991, the US Air Force selected the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor as its future air-dominance fighter after intense competition with Northrop Grumman YF-23. Victorious over the other stealth prototype, the F-22 is viewed as incomparable until the introduction of advanced fighters, reported the Nationalist Interest.

But some sectors this it should not have been the Raptor; instead, the other option offered more in several aspects.

After the competition, what happened to Northrop Grumman's YF-23? That was a contender to the F-22. Would this have been a better choice, which was never entirely manufactured? Its full potential is not seen without actual battle, so the matter may never be adequately addressed.

Read Also: F-36 Kingsnake Can Replace F-16 Jet: 5th Minus-Generation Without the Stealth

Data from those shows both planes had advantages, but more than one report says the Raptor was not as stealthy as the Northrop YF-23 Black Widow or faster. One source said in 1991, and there was a vast difference in supercruise, The Lockheed Martin reached Mach 1.58 compared to the Northrop Grumman's recorded Mach 1.8, cites a publication in FAS.

The Y-23 was less agile than the smaller Raptor when it came to the dogfight. This was a significant concern in air-to-air combat. These planes had major differences when it came to size, and the Black Widow had several advantages that might have made a difference.

Comparing the F-22, the YF-23 has a larger, more horizontal, and stealthier fuselage. It was a bit longer and thinner than an F-22, a wingspan that was almost stealth bomber-like.

Maybe the shape of the Black Widow was not what the military wants in the 90s, but something like the Raptor, which rivals the Sukhois and MiGs that are built for air to air engagements.

Not too many F-22s

The USAF choose it but does not have the massive numbers of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F-15 Eagle, so some talk about increasing its number by producing them. The F-22 was deployed in 2014 against ISIS, as commanders were clamoring for its use.

Few numbers allowed upgrading on its airframe, with the necessary equipment to improve its performance. It never reached the level of the F-16 or F-15 that are still fighting abroad.

Plans for a 6th generation fighter might be the reason for shelving production of the F-22 Raptor. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown said the F-22 would be replaced with a multi-role fighter that will take over the Raptor or work with it, and the F-35, cited the Business Insider.

Though the Northrop YF-23 lost to the YF-22, modern design characteristics might be added to the 6th generation fighter.

Related Article: Israel Wants to Buy Ultimate DogfighterF-22 Raptor

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.