Now that the stimulus checks have resumed, it's a good time to take a step back and assess the situation. The first of the monthly Child Tax Credit payments were sent to millions of American families last week.

This money, which was set aside as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, will deposit hundreds of dollars into the bank accounts and mailboxes of Americans with dependents every month until the end of the year. Since President Biden entered the office and signed a nearly incomprehensibly large $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law, a lot has transpired in this area.

The Child Tax Credit money will be sent to homes that qualify, much like the other three stimulus payments. It may also make a substantial impact on low-income families. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is also automatically disbursing payments from the Child Tax Credit to individuals who qualify, just as it did with the stimulus money.

Where is my stimulus check?

Those funds, half of either $3,600 or $3,000, will be distributed equally among six stimulus checks. On July 15, the first of those six was sent either through direct deposit or paper form. You should have received a direct transfer by now if you were qualified for one of these payments and if the IRS has your bank account information.

If they haven't received any, paper checks from the July 15th distribution should be arriving in the mail any day now. August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15 are the following payment dates.

If you sum up all six check amounts, you'll get a tax credit for the same amount when you submit your federal taxes the following year. The second half of your child tax credit will be calculated in this way. Meanwhile, if you're wondering about your stimulus check, the IRS has a handful of destination portals that you can visit to answer all your questions, as per BGR.

You may track the status of your third stimulus check via the "Get My Payment" tool. Go to this IRS page for more information on the child tax credit stimulus payments. You can see if you're enrolled to receive payments there. You can also un-enroll on that site if you no longer want to receive advance payments and if you prefer instead to get one huge tax credit next year. For monthly payments, you can also submit or amend your bank account details.

Where's my tax refund under unemployment benefits?

According to a report released last month by the National Taxpayer Advocate, some taxpayers have been waiting for months for their tax refunds due to an IRS backlog of roughly 35 million unprocessed records. The IRS has been disbursing stimulus checks, adjusting returns, and calculating various tax benefits in addition to the problems posed by the pandemic.

Per CNET through MSN, it just released another round of tax refunds for overpayments on unemployment benefits for 2020. If you received your tax refund via direct deposit, the transaction may be recorded on IRS TREAS 310.

The 310 code merely identifies the transaction as a refund in the form of electronic payment from a previously filed tax return. The money is for a monthly advance payment for the enhanced child tax credit if you got IRS TREAS 310 with a CHILD CTC description. If you see a 449 instead of a 310, it implies your refund has been reduced to compensate for past-due bills.

How to track stimulus payments?

The IRS has now handed out around 35 million payments totaling $15 billion, with nearly nine out of ten payments being transferred straight into recipients' bank accounts. However, your July Child Tax Credit payment may not have arrived yet. If you believe you may be eligible but have not yet received your July Child Tax Credit payment, follow these steps:

If you haven't received your Child Tax Credit payment, the first thing you should do is check the IRS's Child Tax Credit Update Portal. The IRS just introduced this service to provide information on the increased Child Tax Credit payments, such as whether or not your payment was completed.

Keep in mind that if your money was sent, it might take up to a week for it to reach so you should wait a bit to see whether it arrives. Furthermore, the IRS may continue to send out the first batch of Child Tax Credit payments through the first half of this week so your payment may not have arrived yet.

You may also check your bank account to verify if the money for the July Child Tax Credit increased payment has been deposited. The transactions connected to the Child Tax Credit will display in your bank account under the company name IRS TREAS 310, according to the White House.

To register for payments, use the IRS non-filer tool. Your Child Tax Credit check may be missing if you're a non-filer who isn't required to file your taxes each year since your current information isn't on record with the IRS. This is especially true if you have recently given birth to a child. Log onto the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal to refresh your mailing or bank account information if you're concerned that your payment was delayed because the IRS has inaccurate income information on file. This is especially crucial if you've just moved or switched banks. It's particularly significant if you've lost a lot of money or added a new dependent to your family since you last filed your taxes.

IRS payment timelines

According to Motley Fool via MSN, if your July direct deposit payment is still missing after roughly five days or if your paper check is still missing many weeks after it was delivered, you can file a trace with the IRS. The following are the specific dates on which you can start a payment trace with the IRS:

5 days after the deposit deadline

4 weeks after the paper check was delivered to your address

6 weeks after the paper check was delivered to a forwarding address

9 weeks after it was addressed to a foreign address

New stimulus check updates are released regularly, which is why we've put up this helpful collection. Keep checking back because we'll provide new stimulus check updates as soon as new information becomes available.

