After posting a cryptic Instagram post, Lynne Spears has found herself in the crosshairs of her daughter's ardent fans. Lynne went to social media to write about "darkness" after the court gave Britney Spears the ability to employ her attorney in her conservatorship case.

Although it's unclear if the statement wasn't meant to have a deeper significance, Britney's fans were skeptical of the timing of the post, and many vented their frustrations in the comments area. Fans used snake emojis and cited Britney Spears' statement from last month, in which she stated, "My entire family did nothing."

Britney Spears fans lashed out at her mom on Instagram

In summary, the great majority of fans criticized Lynne for trying to play the good cop while implying that her hands were not clean in the matter. Britney Spears appears to be on the verge of breaking free from the 13-year albatross that has dictated her life and decisions.

Britney Spears was granted the right to hire her lawyer for the first time since her conservatorship began in February 2008; and Lynne, 66, was among the parties who virtually attended Wednesday's hearing, where Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted the singer the right to hire her lawyer for the first time since her conservatorship began in February 2008. Following the resignation of her court-appointed counsel, Samuel D. Ingham III, Spears recruited veteran federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

Per Page Six, Britney Spears expressed her intention to change the legal arrangement that has put her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her personal affairs and estate for the past decade after the court authorized Rosengart's participation in the case. Britney spoke for 24 minutes at a prior hearing on June 23, saying that she was forced to go on tour in 2018 and was transferred to a mental health facility against her will in 2019.

Conservatorship update

In 2008, the actress from Crossroads was placed under conservatorship. Britney Spears accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse" on Wednesday, saying she was "very afraid" of the 69-year-old Louisiana native. Although her father has stood down as co-conservator of her person, he still has authority over her wealth, which he shares with Bessemer Trust. Jamie Lynn, 30, turned to Instagram to support her elder sibling after the songwriter addressed her conservatorship in an open court session in June, US Magazine reported.

She wanted the conservatorship to end without requiring a medical evaluation, but she claimed her first objective was removing her father from his position while enabling co-conservator Jodi Montgomery to continue in the meantime. The judge ordered Spears to slow down during her testimony on Wednesday so that the court reporter could record everything.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the hearing, where the star's hand-picked attorney Rosengart was chosen to take over her case. She informed Judge Penny at the same session that she didn't think she was permitted to pick her attorney, as per Daily Mail.

