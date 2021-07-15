After being seen at the same private event this weekend, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have sparked relationship speculations. Less than two weeks after being seen out to dine together, the "Maleficent" star and the "Blinding Lights" singer were both seen at a private concert for Mustafa.

Jolie and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, The Weeknd's real name, raised further suspicions this past weekend when they both attended a private performance in Los Angeles. Mustafa the Poet's A-list private performance was documented by several Instagram and Twitter fan accounts. The Weeknd was photographed with a group of pals, as Angelina Jolie sat close with her children Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted dating?

The celebrities initially made headlines when they were seen leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles separately on June 30 after spending hours inside the restaurant. The Weeknd has been seeking to boost his acting career since participating in Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems," so it's unclear whether their dinner was a date or simply business, SCMP via MSN reported.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been 'spotted on another secret date at private concert in' Los Angeles hosted by the great @MustafaThePoet pic.twitter.com/FiBeP6GKWg — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) July 12, 2021

While one insider claims the two are now simply "friends," the artist has "made no secret of the fact he has a tremendous crush on her" for years, according to the source. While the two aren't known to be friends, there are some fascinating connections between them, such as the musician mentioning Angelina's iconic pout in one of his successful songs. Angelina Jolie was reported to have reconciled with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller before being romantically associated with The Weeknd, as per Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie drew attention as she flaunted her slender body in an all-black suit while shopping with her daughter Zahara in West Hollywood. Amid romance rumors with musician The Weeknd, Jolie, 46, was photographed spending one-on-one time with her 16-year-old daughter.

Maleficent actress flaunted her fit body

On Wednesday, the actress was seen taking Zahara shopping at a clothes and accessories store in West Hollywood. In a figure-hugging dress and leather boots, the Oscar winner flaunted her amazing fitness.

As she clutched a bag full of purchases, she let her raven-colored hair tumble and flow over her shoulders. She also carried a similar leather luxury purse and donned a black face mask.

Zahara, on the other hand, was dressed in a white blouse and black shorts when her mother gave her the shopping bag. Jolie's other children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, did not join her in the store.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 due to "irreconcilable differences," and the divorce was completed in 2019. The former couple has been fighting for shared custody for a long time, with the actress demanding sole custody and Brad fighting for it.

Per Geo News, Angelina Jolie was reportedly left "bitterly upset" after a judge granted her ex-husband Brad shared custody last month, a decision she is planning to appeal in early July. In March, legal experts in Los Angeles said that the couple had already spent over $1 million in legal fees and that the custody fight may go another six years.

