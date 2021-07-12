The Biden administration on Sunday supported the stance of Former President Donald Trump over China's claims in the contested maritime territory of the South China Sea.

In a statement released over the weekend, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment of protecting the Philippines' armed forces over any attack from China in the South China Sea.

Blinken also said the administration rejected China's maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs.

Defending the Contested South China Sea

"We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," Blinken said, according to CNN.

Under Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, both countries are obligated to come to each other's aid in case of an attack.

Last year, the Trump administration also came out in favor of the tribunal's ruling, and said it was regarding all Chinese maritime claims in the waterway as illegitimate. Blinken's statement reaffirmed that position.

"The United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020 policy regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea," Blinken said, as reported by Politico.

He also urged China to "take steps" to reassure that it is observing maritime order and respecting the rights of other countries.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Petition Gains 2.5M Signatures; Are Monthly Relief Payments of $2000 for Adults, $1000 for Children Possible?

Rejecting Beijing's Claims Over the Waters

Blinken's statements came ahead of the fifth anniversary of an international arbitration tribunal rejecting Beijing's territorial claims over the water ruling that China firmly rejected. Since the 2016 ruling, China has continued to build up its military positions in the South China Sea.

The U.S. State Secretary's remarks also come after a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on June 30 approached five Chinese and two Vietnamese vessels on the disputed South China Sea with a warning to disperse.

"You are within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. You are required to provide the following: name of vessel, intention, last and next port of call," the unnamed coast guard member said, according to Nikkei Asia.

The incident was documented in a video clip posted on Facebook. It is the latest example of the Philippines' efforts to publicize its efforts to defend fishermen against Chinese incursion.

Filipino fishermen living along the western coast of the Luzon Island all depended on the Scarborough Shoal located in the South China Sea for their living. However, the reef, which once gifted fishermen bountiful catches of fish, is now inaccessible due to Beijing presence in the waters.

Chinese Coast Guard vessels have had its ships anchored near the Scarborough Shoal for almost a decade. Beijing's presence is also threatening to expand into other territories, including the Whitsun Reef where hundreds of Chinese boats were seen anchored earlier this year.

Chinese fishing boats, backed by Beijing's maritime vessels, have also been seen anchoring around Thitu Island, a land that is located within the Philippines' waters, according to The New York Times.

A recent survey by Pamakalaya, reported by The Times, found that China's maritime claims have led to a 70% drop in the fishermen's income, who no longer have access to bountiful reefs.

Related Article: Illinois Vaccine Lottery $1M Prize Granted to Chicago Resident; Those Who Had At Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Eligible

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.