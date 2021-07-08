Four prisoners escaped from a county jail in Western Illinois on Thursday, prompting police to urge neighbors to stay inside their homes as they looked for the men.

In a recently published article in Madison, authorities claimed one prisoner went missing from a cell block at the Fulton County jail in Lewistown, roughly 210 miles southwest of Chicago, on Wednesday night, prompting officers to investigate. Three more people were subsequently discovered to be missing.

The following prisoners are Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23, who were not captured. Police authorities did not yet release any statements as to how these inmates escaped from their prison cells.

In a social media post, "Under no circumstances should they be approached. Notify police authorities if any of them are seen," the sheriff's office posted along with the photos and pictures of the prisoners.

Criminal Charges of the Inmates

Davis was being detained on accusations of methamphetamine possession and felon in possession of a firearm, while Villalobos was being held on charges of methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police, according to a published article in NBC Chicago.

Meanwhile, ABC News reports that Hart was being detained on accusations of home invasion, felon in possession of a weapon, and evading police while Roets was facing charges of methamphetamine possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office also posted on their social media account that they have been working in conjunction with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Illinois State Police, Knox, Fulton, Peoria, and Mason County Sheriff's Offices, Canton, Farmington, Lewistown, and Havana Police Departments. Illinois Department of Corrections has been notified.

More Information About the Prisoners

As the search for the four-armed and dangerous inmates continues, FOX2 Now reports more detailed criminal records of the prisoners who escaped from the jail.

Davis faces accusations of felons in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of methamphetamine, and aggravated criminal use of a weapon. He previously eluded police in Canton in March, according to documents, and was charged with aggravated reckless driving. The amount of his bail is set at $125,000.

Zachary J. Hart is charged with aggravated domestic violence, home invasion, possession of a stolen debit card, firearm possession by a felon, weapon possession with no FOID, fleeing and evading a police officer, obstructing justice, and failure to appear pay order DUI. The amount of his bail is $285,000.

Eugene Roets is charged with drug paraphernalia possession, theft, meth possession, ammunition possession, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a weapon without a FOID, criminal damage to State Supported Property, and aggravated violence. On May 15, Roets was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and is now awaiting transfer.

Cody Villabolos is charged with meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, driving while license is revoked, possession of a controlled substance, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to appear on a Pay Order - DUI, and possession of contraband in a penal institution. His bail has been set at $36,500.

Residents in Lewistown and the neighboring towns are being asked to lock up their homes and cars, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Officials warn not to approach these people because they are armed and dangerous.

