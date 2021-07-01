China's President Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday about China's firm determination to stand up to foreign pressure. He laid out national goals at the 100th anniversary commemoration of China's ruling Communist Party. He stressed that China will not accept preaching from those who feel they are morally superior to lecture them.

The Chinese president called for building a rigid military to defend the nation. He cautioned that the Chinese people will not allow foreign forces to oppress, bully, or conquer them. He delivered an address during the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Tiananmen Square.

Eager To Learn Lessons

However, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said that China welcomes helpful recommendations. "We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism," according to Xi, also chairman of the Central Military Commission, reported China Daily.

Xi has cautioned that foreign powers will "get their heads bashed" if they try to bully the nation when he delivered the defiant speech. The "sanctimonious preaching" he mentioned was widely seen as directed in the United States, reported BBC.



He called China's quest to obtain control of Taiwan a "historic mission" and warned the nation's adversaries to avoid standing in the way of the Chinese government.

He also delivered the nationwide address from above the portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square.

Anyone attempting to bully China would find themselves on a collision with a great wall of steel cast by more than 1.4 billion people.

Read Also: US Pulls Antimissile Batteries From Middle East Countries, Realigns Mission to Confront China and Russia

Xi officially became president in 2013. He also holds the highest political position of general secretary of the party's central committee.



According to Xi, "A century ago China was declining and withering away in the eyes of the world. Today, the image it presents to the world is one of a thriving nation, that is advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation," reported CNBC.

He added that no one should undermine the strong will, the massive resolve, and the remarkable ability of the Chinese people to defend their territorial integrity and national sovereignty. The 68-year-old leader stated they should accelerate the modernization of the armed forces and national defense.

The comments against the "sanctimonious preaching" come as the nation faces condemnation over alleged human rights abuses and its crackdown in Hong Kong. The association between the United States and China have aggravated in recent times over espionage, trade, and the pandemic.

Xi celebrated the party's victories. He remarked China would like to promote peace in the world. He called the action to unify China and Taiwan a sturdy commitment and pledged resolute action to utterly defeat attempts toward "Taiwan independence."

Looking at the future, Xi spoke of building up the party, coordinating with "peace-loving countries," and working for national restoration.

Related Article: China Marks 32nd Anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre, "Made Remarkable Progress That Amazed the World"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.