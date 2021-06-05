China marks 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre with a rare recognition. In a statement, it said that it successfully "aborted" an attempted revolution akin to the Eastern Europe uprisings and that it has been exonerated by its subsequent economic progress.

Chow Hang Tung, a pro-democracy activist, has been taken into custody by Hong Kong police on the 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre. Chow is vice chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance which conducts yearly vigils for victims of Beijing's fatal crackdown on democracy protesters.

Chow's arrest for promoting unauthorized convening. It comes as Hong Kong has prohibited the vigil for the second year running, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Police officers dispersed crowds who gathered with their phone lights and lit candles. This year's anniversary is the first after a new controversial security law was approved. Critics of the law say that it criminalizes dissent and the pro-democracy movement.

Muted Commemoration of Tiananmen Massacre

The Tiananmen Massacre was an incident when the Chinese army killed many people after weeks of democratic protest. But many Chinese citizens, through government repression and control of media, know nothing of what transpired that day.

Discussion of Beijing's decision to use troops and tanks against peaceful democracy demonstrations on June 4, 1989, is currently forbidden on the mainland.

Macau and Hong Kong are the only places in China where people could commemorate the anniversary of the violent crackdown by Chinese soldiers on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing. Estimates of fatalities vary from a few hundred to several thousand, reported BBC.

Thousands of police officials are enforcing a prohibition on protests in Hong Kong as China marks 32nd anniversary of Tinananmen Massacre. This is traditionally a day of pro-democracy people power, but China has made apparent it will no longer tolerate it.

Such police officials banned a vigil commemorating the incident in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square for the second year in a row. But activists like Chow remain defiant. She said, "As long as they haven't said candles are illegal, we will light a candle," reported Reuters. She also added that the situation tests whether they can defend the "bottom line of morality."

Hong Kong students cleaned the Pillar of Shame statue on the 32nd anniversary. According to government statistics, 300 fatalities were recorded after the Chinese military brutally suppressed demonstrations in support of democracy.

Police officials cautioned Hong Kong residents not to participate in the Victora Park memorial event on Friday. In the past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to commemorate the victims of the massacre.

China Has Made 'Remarkable Progress'



China has "made remarkable progress that amazed the world" and embarked on "a socialist path with Chinese characteristics" since the incident, reported US News. Beijing recognizes its history of brutal crackdowns against civil dissent. This is seen as an indication that fears the nation's communist leaders earlier held regarding their ability to silence dissent are currently waning.

